LB150 Passes: Postpones Nebraska Veteran Justice Program Launch to 2027

The start date for the Nebraska Veterans Justice Program has been postponed to July 1, 2027, as a result of Governor Pillen’s approval of LB150 this legislative session.

In 2024, LB253 established the Veteran Justice Program to address the unique needs of veterans in the criminal justice system based on individualized case management components specific to veteran experiences and needs. These plans continue and include internal database programming for both Justice and NPACS systems, as well as educational curriculum development for stakeholder groups and Judicial Branch personnel.

The Veteran Justice Program Leadership Committee will continue to oversee program implementation targeted for the new launch date in 2027 with the intent to help develop a system to consistently identify veterans entering the justice system, develop an effective Veteran Justice Program for the courts, and ensure the utilization of existing Veteran Treatment Courts in Nebraska.