Legal Resource Centers at DC Courts Provide Free Legal Information for Court Users

Did you know? DC Courts works with a number of partners across the city to provide court users with free legal help right here on the courts campus. Find information on each of these services below. Please note that these centers are not employed by DC Courts, and staff attorneys may therefore be able to provide legal advice/assistance.

The Child Support Resource Center

D.C. Superior Court, Room JM-13B

500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Child Support Resource Center provides free legal information, advice, and/or representation regarding

your parentage and child support matters in D.C. Superior Court. The Child Support Resource Center can provide information and/or advice regardless of which side of the case you are on. If the Center cannot help you, it can give you referrals.

The Family Law Assistance Network

D.C. Superior Court, Room 105

500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Family Law Assistance Network is a partnership of three independent legal services providers. If you have a D.C. family law case, you may be eligible for free, confidential family law advice and/or representation from a lawyer from ONE of the three organizations.

The Probate Legal Assistance Network

Probate Self Help Center: Room 318

3rd Floor, Probate Division,

DC Superior Court Bldg A (515 5th St.. NW, between E & F)

The Probate Legal Assistance Network (PLAN) is comprised of three nonprofit legal services providers: the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center; Legal Counsel for the Elderly; and DC Affordable Law Firm.

These organizations work together to assist DC residents with probate estate administration matters.

An attorney from the Probate Legal Assistance Network (PLAN) is available in the Self-Help Center of the D.C. Superior Court Probate Division on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis for members of the public seeking brief, same-day advice or assistance with probate estate administration matters.

The Consumer Law Resource Center

D.C. Superior Court Building B Room 223

510 4th Street NW Washington D.C. 20001

This awesome DC Bar Pro Bono Center resource provides free legal help for consumers dealing with Debt Collection, Small Claims, Utility Disputes and more.

The Landlord and Tenant Resource Center

Room 223, Building B D.C. Superior Court

510 4th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

The DC Bar Pro Bono Landlord and Tenant Resource Center offers free legal assistance to both unrepresented tenants and unrepresented small landlords who have residential housing disputes in the

District of Columbia.

Each legal service resource center has been featured in our ongoing media campaign to highlight the awesome services they provide. Find a full playlist on our DC Courts YouTube page where you can get to know staff, and learn about the critical information they share with the public every day.