Yasiel Puig Leads Community Event in Bell to Launch Youth Mouthguard Initiative

BELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig returned to the heart of LA County on June 29th to lead a high-energy, community-centered event in Bell, California. The Champion Smiles Launch Party, hosted by Cal Dental USA and XSport Guards , welcomed over 100 families for a day focused on uplifting local youth through innovation, access, and celebration.The event marked the official launch of the XSport One™ Mouthguard, a custom-fit, high-performance mouthguard designed specifically for youth baseball. Engineered with shock absorption and certified safety standards, the XSport One™ represents a new era of player protection — made by athletes, for the next generation of athletes.“This isn’t just about equipment — it’s about protecting the future,” said Puig. “We’re showing these kids they matter, and that we believe in what they’re building on and off the field.”The day was full of energy, smiles, and surprises — with 27 attendees receiving dental services through Cal Dental USA, as well as giveaways, food, music, and one-of-a-kind moments with Puig and the community.One of the most powerful highlights came when 16-year-old Anthony Zelaya met his lifelong hero, Yasiel Puig, after dreaming of that moment for over a decade. Their heartfelt embrace, caught on camera, quickly became the emotional center of the event and a reminder of the impact that connection and visibility can bring.Also making headlines was the return of Clipper Darrell, who hosted his first interview of 2025 live on-site with Puig. The two spoke about Puig’s journey, the importance of mentorship, and why this launch was bigger than baseball.“We had a Fan-TASTIC time talking with @YasielPuig at @CalDentalUSA in the City of Bell,” said Clipper Darrell. “This wasn’t just big for baseball — it was big for the culture.”The event was the result of a unified vision — brought to life through the partnership of Puig’s team, XSport Guards founder Ian Keating, and Cal Dental USA, which has long prioritized creating moments that inspire, educate, and unite communities across Southern California.Special credit goes to Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet, founder of Leona Sports Agency — a trailblazer in athlete brand building and one of the only Latina sports agents in the game today.“This was about creating joy, visibility, and value for families,” said Carnet. “We’re not here for headlines — we’re here for legacy.”Celebrity appearances included NFL veteran Marcus Nash, Curtis Young (son of music legend Dr. Dre), Shuki Diamonds (jeweler to Floyd Mayweather and TMT), and Mayor Ali Saleh of Bell, who showed up to support Puig’s vision of empowering youth through safety, celebration, and sports.Powered by Mega 96.3 FM, the event was filled with great music, strong energy, and unforgettable memories — all centered on uplifting the next generation.About Yasiel Puig: Puig is a former MLB All-Star best known for his electrifying years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A Cuban-born outfielder, he’s played internationally and is now focused on youth empowerment and giving back through sports-driven initiatives.About Cal Dental USA: Cal Dental USA is a leading dental group with over 20 locations across Southern California, committed to affordability, innovation, and community-based care.About XSport Guards: XSport Guards is a performance mouthguard company delivering custom-fit protection for athletes. The XSport One™ is their first guard built specifically for baseball.

