Indra Energy Launches Green Tree Energy Plans

The Green Tree Energy Plan - an energy plan that grows a forest All Green Tree energy plans are 100% Renewable Indra Energy Green Tree Plans Indra Energy Green Tree Plans

Customers earn tree plantings for the energy they use — supporting reforestation projects locally and across the globe.

This is a program that goes beyond energy. It puts us in the hands of tree planters, virtually connecting us with projects near and far.” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leader in residential renewable energy solutions, has unveiled its newest initiative: Green Tree Energy Plans — a first-of-its-kind program where customers earn trees every month simply by using electricity or natural gas. These energy plans are backed by 100% renewable electricity or 100% carbon offset natural gas,* and the more energy a customer uses, the more trees are planted in critical reforestation zones.“This is an exciting opportunity to provide a value-add that adds to the planet,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. “It’s amazing to dive into the details of where our trees are planted and the communities they benefit. Every customer will be able to calculate their impact over time and watch their forest grow.”The plan, paired with the company’s 6-month and 12-month fixed rates, includes tree donations through a partnership with veritree – an organization dedicated to providing certified, nature-based solutions. With veritree’s sophisticated mapping and reporting processes, customers can view progress updates on projects, map actual plantings, and learn about the species of trees being planted in the area.“This is a program that goes beyond energy,” Rodgers said. “It puts us in the hands of tree planters, virtually connecting us with projects near and far.”Customers have the ability to multiply their tree earnings, growing their forest even faster. Current incentives include double the trees for having both electric and natural gas plans and annual bonus multipliers for every year they remain a customer.“We really want this program to grow, allowing customers to earn more trees,” said Rodgers. “Seriously, the more trees we plant, the more we win.”This Green Tree initiative is a natural extension of Indra Energy’s mission to create a more sustainable world for everyone. By aligning its energy offerings with tangible environmental action, everyday customer choices turn into meaningful impact. That’s why the company sought out a partner that could bring transparency, credibility, and measurable results to its tree-planting efforts.“We’re thrilled to partner with Indra Energy to grow their sustainability commitments,” said David Luba, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships at veritree. “This collaboration connects customers to their impact in a tangible way, linking emission-reducing consumer choices directly with investment in our planet. Indra's commitment to go beyond sustainable energy and invest in business for good is perfectly aligned with veritree's mission. We're putting our energies into creating a greener planet together.”With over 2 billion trees planted annually through programs like the Million Trees Initiative and the Arbor Day Foundation, private tree planting is a critical source of reforestation. Indra Energy's Green Tree Plan adds another layer of impact — directly connecting energy consumption with ecosystem restoration. Even a single urban tree can offer $2–$7 in annual benefits for every $1 invested, thanks to improved air quality, reduced energy bills, stormwater control, and enhanced property values.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint — without installing solar panels — by using energy backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets.The Green Tree Energy plans are a natural extension of Indra’s mission to make climate-positive energy accessible, simple, and impactful. Green Tree Energy plans are available in seven markets across 39 utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They include fixed rates competitive with local markets and utilities, and customers may choose between six-month or twelve-month terms. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.About veritreeveritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com.*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio, or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.