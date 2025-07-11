DonutNV Continues Growth Throughout Northeast Ohio, Spreading Sweetness and Smiles

DonutNV Franchise Owners Rodney and Veronica Soultz, DonutNV of Kent-Solon, Ohio DonutNV mobile trailers travel to your special event!

KENT-SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV is proud to welcome Rodney & Veronica Soultz to the DonutNV franchise system, bringing sweet treats and a spirit of community to Solon, Twinsburg, Aurora, Hudson, Streetsboro and Kent Ohio. Driven by a lifelong dream and a desire for a flexible, fun way to stay active in retirement, this new venture embodies the true spirit of entrepreneurship and small business ownership.Inspired by the well-crafted, adaptable model of DonutNV, Rodney shares, “The organization has a family feel and a turnkey operation with the flexibility to personalize—it’s perfect for a couple like us who wants to start and grow their own business without reinventing the wheel.” Their goals include remaining engaged, supporting local events, and building lasting relationships within the community.As first-time business owners, they’re excited to create memorable moments around festivals and community events, transforming family traditions into new opportunities. “We want to be part of the fun and bring smiles to everyone attending local festivals,” Rodney says, emphasizing their plan to learn the business quickly while building a supportive team.The duo recently celebrated 32 years of marriage and are focused on working hand-in-hand to establish a sustainable foundation for their new business while developing future growth through an expanded mobile fleet over the next few years. Their favorite donut and lemonade pairing - cinnamon roll donuts and blueberry lemonade, a must-try any time of year.“Laugh, smile, and have fun with us,” they encourage future customers. “We’re here to serve you delicious treats and create joyful moments you’ll remember.”Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter and welcoming a new local business committed to sweetness, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more or for event updates, visit DonutNV of Kent-Solon, Ohio on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.DonutNV.com to book their truck for your next party, fundraiser or special event.About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

