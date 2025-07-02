Raceway Car Wash Accelerates Growth with New Location in Rowlett, TX

Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Rowlett Car Wash, marking it the 46th location across four states and the 7th in Dallas, TX market. Located at 8900 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett, TX, this new site is set to become a premier destination for drivers seeking a high quality, consistent wash experience.

This new state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive range of services that includes flex wash options, full-service detailing, and express exterior washes. Guests can enjoy convenient hours from Monday to Saturday, 7 AM to 9 PM, and Sundays from 8 AM to 8 PM—designed to fit busy schedules and keep their vehicle race-ready.

“We are excited to welcome Rowlett Car Wash to the family,” said Andrew Schell, COO and Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Raceway Car Wash. “This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand high-quality services to the communities we serve and our commitment to providing convenient top-tier solutions for our members and guests. I would like to sincerely thank the seller and everyone involved for being so accommodating and really wonderful to work with throughout this process. We truly appreciate your professionalism and collaboration, which made this transition seamless. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and delivering outstanding value to our new guests.”

Visit Raceway at 8900 Lakeview Parkway and experience the difference of Raceway’s modern approach to vehicle care. We’re committed to keeping our community clean and moving forward—one vehicle at a time.

About Raceway Car Wash

Raceway Car Wash is a leading provider of high-quality vehicle cleaning services, dedicated to keeping your car looking its best. With a commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction, we offer a range of efficient and affordable wash options tailored to meet your needs. Proudly serving guests across the nation, Raceway Car Wash operates 46 locations nationwide, making it convenient for you to enjoy a spotless vehicle wherever you are.

