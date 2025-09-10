Raceway Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in Rowlett, TX with Exciting Promotions and Premium Services

Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com

Raceway Car Wash opens in Rowlett at 8900 Lakeview Parkway, offering premium washes, free vacuums, and a Family Plan promotion starting September 12.

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Rowlett, located at 8900 Lakeview Parkway. Formerly known as Rowlett Car Wash, this state-of-the-art facility brings the trusted Raceway experience to the local community with enhanced services and exclusive promotions.

Guests can enjoy a full range of car wash options, including premium full-service washes and detail cleaning services—all designed to keep vehicles looking their best. The new location also features complimentary towel stations, free vacuums, and seamless membership options, making maintaining a spotless vehicle easier than ever.

Raceway is kicking off their grand opening with an exclusive Family Plan promotion: add additional vehicles to your monthly membership for only $9.95/month for the first three months! It’s the perfect opportunity for families and busy professionals to keep their cars pristine while saving on membership costs.

Open Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 9 PM and 8 AM to 8 PM on Sundays, Raceway’s Rowlett location is committed to providing top-tier service, convenience, and value to the community. With 46 locations across four states, Raceway continues to lead the way in innovative car wash solutions.

Join us starting September 12 for the grand opening celebration and discover why Raceway Car Wash is the preferred choice for car care excellence!

About Raceway Car Wash

With a growing network of 46 locations across four states, Raceway Car Wash offers superior cleaning services, innovative membership programs, and a commitment to guest satisfaction. Our mission is to keep your vehicle looking its best—quickly, conveniently, and affordably.

