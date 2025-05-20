Raceway Car Wash Announces Grand Opening at Plano Location with Exciting Promotions

Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com

Raceway Car Wash celebrates grand opening in Plano May 23–25 with free washes, $5 deals, BBQ, giveaways, and more at 512 K Ave. Come see the new experience!

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its newly rebranded Plano location, formerly known as Landshark Car Wash, from May 23rd through May 25th. This exciting event marks a significant chapter for the community’s trusted vehicle care provider.

Located at 512 K Avenue, Raceway Car Wash in Plano invites local residents and visitors to enjoy exclusive opening-day promotions, including FREE Pit Stop Washes and special discounted rates of $5 on the Full Throttle, Winner’s Circle and Grand Champion wash packages.

New members will be able to take advantage of first-time signup offers. All new and existing members will also receive a FREE Welcome Bag as a token of appreciation. The first 50 guests on both Friday and Saturday will receive complimentary BBQ, starting at 11:30 AM as our way of expressing gratitude to our valued guests.

Guests at this location can expect a state-of-the-art facility featuring dog wash stations, providing a convenient way to keep furry friends clean while their vehicles shine. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, and Sunday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

With 45 locations nationwide and 6 in Texas, Raceway Car Wash continues to be a leader in quality, speed, and guest satisfaction. We look forward to welcoming the Plano community to enjoy our improved facilities and exclusive promotions during this grand opening celebration.

Join us May 23rd-25th and experience the new Raceway Car Wash difference!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.