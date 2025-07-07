Northern Colorado Welcomes New DonutNV Franchise Owner, Bringing the Donut Party to Your Next Event

Doug Thrutchley, Franchise Owner of DonutNV of Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doug Thrutchley, a passionate local entrepreneur, is excited to announce the launch of his DonutNV franchise serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud, and parts of Greeley and Evans. With a vision rooted in entrepreneurship and community connection, this new venture aims to bring the joy of high-quality, made-to-order donuts to the Northern Colorado area.Driven by a love for bringing people together through food, Doug shares, “I’ve always dreamed of joining the food truck world, and partnering with DonutNV allowed that dream to become reality. Food has a way of creating meaningful moments, and donuts bring out the sweetness in everyone.” With plans to expand and operate multiple trailers over the next few years, his goal is to make DonutNV a celebrated part of regional events, gatherings, and everyday moments.Having previously launched several businesses, Thrutchley emphasizes the importance of systematizing operations to ensure growth and long-term success. “DonutNV provided excellent training and support, making me feel confident from day one,” he says. His short-term goal is to operate a second trailer by next summer, with aspirations to serve smiles across every major town in Northern Colorado in the coming years.“Every mini donut is made with care and served with gratitude. We’re here to sprinkle joy, spark connection, and create sweet moments that matter—all while supporting families, celebrating milestones, and building lasting community ties.”Doug’s personal favorites are the fun rainbow sprinkles donuts reminiscent of childhood paired with a refreshing cherry lemonade, perfect for warm Northern Colorado days. “When you choose DonutNV Fort Collins and Loveland, you’re not just getting a treat—you’re trusting us to deliver joy in every bite. We’re honored to be part of your special moments and are committed to making every visit unforgettable.”Join this exciting new chapter as DonutNV continues its mission to spread happiness, one delicious donut at a time. To learn more or for event updates, visit DonutNV of Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.DonutNV.com to book their truck for your next party, fundraiser or special event.About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

