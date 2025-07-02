$36 Million Awarded for Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $36 million has been awarded to 48 projects across New York State through the County Infrastructure Grant Program. First launched in November 2024 and administered by Empire State Development, the program awards grants to support small- and medium-sized county-led infrastructure projects. Modern infrastructure directly impacts New York State’s economic vitality, and supporting small- and medium-scale infrastructure projects enables the state to remain competitive and generate continued economic growth, while supporting Governor Hochul's bold housing agenda.

“I know first hand how critical infrastructure is in order to uplift communities and bring families and loved ones together,” Governor Hochul said. “From my early days on a Town Board to serving as Erie County Clerk and in Congress, I’ve seen how investments like these can breathe new life into neighborhoods, drive housing growth, support vibrant downtowns, and bring new energy to local economies. We’re putting local priorities front and center as we build a stronger New York.”

The program was established to transform New York’s infrastructure to better meet the needs of New Yorkers. The $50 million program was included in the State's FY 2025 Enacted Budget, with an additional $50 million included in the FY 2026 Enacted Budget. Grants up to $500,000 are awarded to priority projects identified by the county that support economic development, contribute to placemaking or encourage tourism. Enhanced awards of up to $1 million are available for projects supporting the creation of housing with ten or more units. The funding being awarded today will support the construction of over 2,750 new homes.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Investing in local infrastructure projects generates new opportunities to increase housing and support sustainable economic development. The grants awarded through this program will enable counties across the state to address critical community needs that would not otherwise happen, promoting local and regional growth.”

The Round One awardees are:

The Capital Region was awarded $4.65 million for seven projects:

Albany County – $425,000: This project will renovate the old Freight Depot building standing at 839 Kenwood Avenue in Slingerlands, along the Albany County Rail Trail. The renovated depot will be lifted, and a new foundation is to be constructed beneath. Electric, water and sewer infrastructure will be added. The community facility will offer public access to water and restrooms, as well as health information and services for trail visitors.

Rensselaer County – $1 million: Development of Forbes Avenue along the City of Rensselaer's waterfront has long been impeded by the existence of a critical sewer line. Relocating this line will allow for the construction of a $96 million mixed-use development, including 300 new housing units, supporting long-term urban resilience.

Schenectady County – $1 million: The former Glen Haven School at 50 Cypress Drive in Glenville has been closed to students for over 40 years and has sat vacant for 17 years. After the vacant building is abated and demolished, funding will be utilized to prepare the 38.8-acre site for construction. Water lines will be extended to the site and roads built. Sewer hook ups will either be extended, or new septic systems will be installed, along with stormwater management systems. These infrastructure upgrades will allow for 27 new homes to be built, addressing the county's need for additional housing.

This project involves the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and sewer collection system for downtown North Creek. This new sewer district will unlock the economic development potential of Gore Mountain, which is undergoing an approximately $40 million upgrade, allowing for new home construction and the expansion of the Main Street business district. Washington County – $500,000: The Village of Whitehall has been challenged by inadequate wastewater infrastructure, and this project will ensure that all current and future waste at the county-owned plant will meet its permitted limits, allowing for improvements to local residences and businesses. The project will include the installation of a concrete channel to house a new energy efficient UV treatment system, covered by a structure at 25 Riverside Drive, within the previously disturbed area of the existing treatment facility parcel and outside of the 500-year flood zone, ensuring the protection of the newly installed equipment.

Central New York was awarded $3.5 million for four projects:

Cayuga County – $1 million: Funding will support infrastructure upgrades in the City of Auburn, including the installation of water and sewer, extending Manor House Drive, and new sidewalks. These improvements will allow for the city to provide 70 high-quality, market rate housing units through the construction of seven buildings with 10 townhome style apartments each; a clubhouse building with a community room, fitness center, and on-site property management/maintenance; and a dog park, tot lot, and pickleball court for residents' use.

Madison County – $1 million: This project involves infrastructure upgrades to the sewer system, water supply and utilities key to the creation of a canalside pocket neighborhood in Canastota and approximately 51 new housing units. In addition, upgrades to the Erie Canal waterfront infrastructure like a new waterfront plaza, public kayak launch, and a new pedestrian bridge over the canal between the site and the Empire State Trail will encourage visitation and tourism in the area.

The Finger Lakes was awarded more than $4.75 million for eight projects:

Genesee County – $1 million: The Northpointe Homes Project is set to include construction of roads, water and sewer lines, a sewer lift station, a retention pond, and connections for gas and electric. These improvements will enable the construction of 30 new homes, expanding an already vibrant neighborhood in Batavia.

Monroe County – $500,000: The Children's Pavilion in Rochester's Highland Park, constructed in 1889, was the focal point of the park, having been located at the highest point where all paths converged. Over the years the pavilion deteriorated and was demolished in 1963 due to safety concerns. Funds will be used to reconstruct the Children's Pavilion in its original location, as a three-story open-air pavilion with an elevator and ADA improvements.

: This project will double the capacity of the City of Geneva’s Marsh Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The upgrades will pave the way for the development of 29 Jackson Street into more than 60 units of low-income housing. Seneca County – $500,000: This project includes the installation of a new water main along West Seneca and Main Streets in downtown Ovid. Ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis systems will be installed to upgrade backup wells and provide a reliable, redundant water source. The rehabilitation of this water infrastructure will allow housing and commercial units to be rebuilt that were destroyed in a devastating fire in January 2025, and support a Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank project on West Seneca Street.

Wayne County – $500,000: This project in the Town of Lyons will address safety issues and accessibility challenges by removing and replacing damaged sidewalks in Central Park, improving pedestrian safety, and reinforcing the walkability and historic character of the town. The improvements will create smoother, safer pedestrian pathways that encourage foot traffic, support local businesses, and enhance the town's overall appeal. By investing in sidewalk renovations, Lyons will preserve its role as a central gathering place, strengthen its economic and social vitality, and ensure a safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

The Route 98 North Water District will extend water infrastructure to 11 residential units, five businesses, two municipal facilities and three vacant commercial parcels. This project will connect the district to the Village of Arcade water system. This project ensures safe, reliable water by eliminating risks from poor-quality groundwater, reducing out of pocket expenses by replacing costly private treatment systems. Yates County – $500,000: The Village of Penn Yan, in collaboration with Yates County, will utilize program funding to automate its Water Treatment Plant on Elmwood Avenue. Automation will involve the implementation of new signals, alarms and controls, as well as upgrades to outdated equipment. These infrastructure improvements will increase plant efficiency, save money on future repair costs, lower water rates for customers, mitigate harm to Keuka Lake, and improve overall drinking water quality and reliability.

Long Island was awarded $1 million for one project:

Suffolk County – $1 million: Northville Commons, located at 1018 Northville Turnpike in the Town of Riverhead, plans to create 80 units of much-needed affordable rental housing on the 13+ acre site. Program funds will contribute to the creation of an on-site sewage treatment plant, new sidewalks and landscaping.

The Mid-Hudson Region was awarded nearly $4.8 million for six projects:

Dutchess County – $1 million: This funding supports two projects in the Village of Red Hook. The first would expand the village's sewer system, significantly increasing the total daily wastewater treatment capacity and the potential service area. Funds will be utilized for the detailed engineering necessary to progress the project. The second component supports the Red Hook Gateway Project, which will conserve 97 acres of farmland on North Broadway while transforming 12 acres into an affordable housing hub. Funds will support site infrastructure upgrades, including water, sewer, electricity, roads, and stormwater management.

Putnam County – $500,000: This project involves improvements to the State Route 311 and CR46/Terry Hill Road intersection in the Town of Kent. Upgrades include separate left turn lanes on both State Route 311 approaches, widening the northbound approach of CR46 to accommodate two lanes, reconstructing the turning radius from CR46 onto State Route 311 eastbound and widening the associated approach. They will also be installing an actuated traffic signal with pedestrian accommodations and building a retaining wall to minimize impact on adjacent properties. The project also includes drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk enhancements, landscaping and resurfacing with new pavement markings, and will pave the way for the construction of the proposed Patterson Crossing.

Ulster County – $1 million: This project includes two locations with the intention of improving water distribution efficiency, enhancing system reliability, and ensuring compliance with health and safety standards. A new eight-inch water main will be installed to loop two dead-end water mains located on North Chestnut Street and Huguenot Street in the Village of New Paltz. A new entrance channel for the sewage to the Wastewater Treatment Facility will be developed and directly benefit existing commercial and residential properties in the Village and directly support the development of four mixed-use, multi-story development projects set to include 253 new residential units, 37 of which are slated for affordable housing.

The Mohawk Valley was awarded more than $3.8 million for five projects:

Fulton County – $900,000: This funding will enable the continuation of critical sanitary sewer infrastructure north from the Village of Mayfield, supporting the creation of 36 new housing units and the addition of 350 new sites to an existing RV vacation resort on the Great Sacandaga Lake. In addition, the extension of municipal sanitary sewer services will provide environmental benefits and protect the lake as a sensitive environmental resource.

Montgomery County – $712,025: This project involves infrastructure improvements in the City of Amsterdam that will directly benefit the creation of 16 new prefabricated housing units. The land will be cleared, excavated and graded, and retaining walls will be installed to prevent erosion. Upgrades will be made to the sewer system and water supply with distribution and supply systems run to each new property. A new gravity sewer, storm sewer and additional manholes will be installed and any resulting damage to the pavement and roadways will be repaired.

This project will enable underground electrical services and public street lighting to a new 250-unit subdivision near Park Drive and Floyd Avenue in the City of Rome. These upgrades and new housing units will breathe life back into an area once thriving with military families. Schoharie County – $1 million: This project will enable necessary infrastructure upgrades to two locations in the county. 218 Main Street in Schoharie will be converted to dental space and up to 46 new residential units, and 220 Shad Point Road in Cobleskill will be home from 60 to 80 new residential units. Infrastructure work at both sites will include water, sewer, electrical and telecommunications upgrades, plus improvements to roads and sidewalks. Extension of the water and sewer systems are required to construct a booster pump station needed to increase water pressure.

The North Country was awarded $4 million for six projects:

Clinton County – $500,000: Clinton County, in partnership with Columbia Development Companies, will extend a road within the Clinton County Business Innovation Gateway. This will unlock access to a currently landlocked 15-acre parcel suitable for industrial development and a 17.1-acre parcel for educational development. The extension will support construction of a state-of-the-art facility benefiting Champlain Valley Educational Services/BOCES and its technical training programs.

Funding will support the modernization of Franklin County Emergency Services' radio system and install communication buildings in Bombay, Duane and St. Regis Falls. Upgrading the system will provide clear, uninterrupted communication for first responders, enhancing public safety. Hamilton County – $1 million: This project involves the expansion of all utilities along a street that will be constructed in the Village of Speculator, paving the way for the creation of 10 new homes. In addition, improvements to village systems include upgrades to the existing water delivery system, a well building, and a new generator and transfer switch for the wastewater treatment plant.

Jefferson County – $1 million: This project will allow the Town of Alexandria to extend wastewater infrastructure along State Route 12, directly supporting the creation of an 82-unit premanufactured housing development. Upgrades will include a new on-site duplex grinder pump station, a force main, seven manholes with connections to existing infrastructure, and a gravity sewer main.

This project intends to provide complete streets and roadway upgrades in downtown centers to improve community connectivity, accessibility, and streetscape appeal throughout Lewis County. The county work will coincide with Village of Constable investments in roadways, complete streets, and water system infrastructure improvements. St Lawrence County – $500,000: This project involves reconstructing deficient stormwater infrastructure facilities at several locations within the Village of Canton and directing them to a drainage outlet leading to the Grasse River. Critical public infrastructure located within the Village sub watershed will be improved to reduce vulnerability. New York State Department of Transportation-rated drainage structures, manholes and culvert pipes will replace aged infrastructure, which is unable to support current storm level capacities, and roadways impacted by these upgrades will be reconstructed. Concrete curbs and pedestrian infrastructure will be replaced with ADA-compliant facilities where impacted.

The Southern Tier was awarded nearly $5.5 million for six projects:

Broome County – $500,000: Homestead Village at the Glen, located in the Hamlet of Endwell, is in its second phase of development and is set to add another 33 duplex units. Funding from this program will be used for the infrastructure expansions required to make this possible, including a water main, sewer main, electric mains, gas mains and new roads.

Program funding will allow for the installation of a new public sanitary sewer, a water main, roadways, sidewalks, and all underground facilities on Hibbard Road North in the Town of Big Flats. This infrastructure will be the backbone of the project and will support the construction of 60 single family residences, 31 townhouse units and 28 apartments. In addition, the grant will support the immediate activation of seven single-family parcels and 20 townhouse units. Chenango County – $1 million: The City of Norwich plans to build 20 new housing units on Plymouth Street to serve residents 62 years old and older, as well as individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. Funding for this project will allow for infrastructure expansions required to service these homes. The scope of this project includes a new sanitary sewer, water supply system, and stormwater system, as well as streets, curbs, and sidewalks.

The City of Norwich plans to build 20 new housing units on Plymouth Street to serve residents 62 years old and older, as well as individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. Funding for this project will allow for infrastructure expansions required to service these homes. The scope of this project includes a new sanitary sewer, water supply system, and stormwater system, as well as streets, curbs, and sidewalks. Steuben County – $1 million: Funding will be used to provide necessary utility infrastructure to the proposed Park Grove Erwin Apartments project in the Town of Erwin. Ten buildings totaling 100 residential units are to be built, and infrastructure work will include new water and wastewater systems.

Tioga County – $1 million: Program funds will be utilized in the acquisition and demolition of two vacant buildings at 135-147 Main Street in Owego, allowing the county to perform municipal water, sewer line and parking lot improvements at the site. A consolidated county office building will then be constructed. Additional program funds will be used for infrastructure improvements at 56 Main Street, the location of the current County office building. This will include site preparation, engineering and design, water/sewer laterals and stub out, and parking lot improvements. These infrastructure upgrades will enable the sale of the current county office building to a developer who intends to create at least 10 new housing units at the site.

Western NY was awarded $4 million for five projects:

Allegany County – $500,000: Funding will support the Gateway to the Western NY Wilds project. Enhancements include a 157,000-gallon tank and the extension of a 12-inch water main on the County's S-Curves property located off Interstate 86 Exit 30 in Friendship. These upgrades will support the future development of a travel center – including a hotel, gas station, restaurant, and cultural center – at the Gateway site adjacent to the S-Curves site. The project intends to alleviate concerns about the water in the area being contaminated with arsenic.

Chautauqua County – $1 million: This project includes multiple infrastructure improvements at two housing developments within the County. Homesteads at Dunkirk entailed the relocation of the City's storm and sewer line and a new parallel line. These upgrades will support the development of 78 new housing units. The Welch Building adaptive reuse project in Westfield will include upgrades to the building's electrical service. Funding will be used to seal off underground vaults and repair the sidewalks above them as needed. Funding will also be used to add lighting, sidewalks, and landscaping to the Village public parking lot, including the portion reserved for tenants, and the corresponding development will create 46 new housing units.

Niagara County – $500,000: This project will produce 60-acres of shovel-ready land for the Niagara Business Park in the Town of Cambria. With its proximity to highways, rail, air, and bridges to Canada, infrastructure upgrades to the sewer system, water supply, and electrical capacity will make the site at 5058 Junction Road in Sanborn ready to market to light industrial, food processing and logistics operations. Work on the sewer system will also support any future development along Junction Road.

More information on the program, including guidelines, is available here. The full list of awardees is also available online.

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “When we invest in infrastructure, we invest in a promise to our communities. This funding represents key upgrades for Onondaga and Madison County to tackle longstanding infrastructure needs all while promoting necessary housing growth. I look forward to the transformative development planned for the Town of Manlius, which will further enhance its charm and livability for years to come. Projects like this will advance the increase in housing that’s so desperately needed, especially during this period of explosive growth for Central New York”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Steve Acquario said, “Counties are responsible for maintaining vital infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and public facilities, and have faced growing challenges in funding these critical projects due to rising costs and fiscal constraints. This transformational investment will empower counties to revitalize communities, attract new businesses, promote housing and create lasting employment opportunities.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner Visnauskas said, "This $36 million award will help improve infrastructure, enhance the local economy, promote housing growth, and transform communities across the state. From sewer enhancements to road upgrades, these 48 projects will improve neighborhoods and pave the way for more than 2,750 homes statewide. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your bold vision on housing and economic growth."