Hundreds Attend 2025 Alzheimer’s Expo

You Are Not Alone

The successful third edition of the Expo reveals an increased demand for information and resources among people affected by a growing disease.

It feels good to know that we are helping to address the increasing thirst for information, resources, and connections from a growing number of people affected by the disease in our community.” — Eduardo Berdegué

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 McLennan County Alzheimer’s Expo, held last June 24 at First Woodway Baptist Church, brought together hundreds of attendees in its third year of offering vital education, resources, and support to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in Central Texas.

This year's Expo featured 40 by-invitation-only exhibitors; seven breakout sessions on a variety of relevant topics; four one-on-one consultation stations where individuals could talk privately to a nurse, a social worker, an attorney, or a money manager; two interactive sessions including a DementiaLive simulation experience that allowed participants to get a sense of what dementia may feel like; a panel discussion, which this year focused on the caregiver experience; a prayer room; and countless of connection opportunities. Over twenty professionals, including panelists, presenters, counselors, and support specialists and a dedicated team of a dozen volunteers helped make the day run smoothly, reflecting the community-wide commitment to addressing the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

The event was presented by Divine Home Care Services, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Internal Medicine and Senior Health Center, Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and Woodway Baptist Church, who together have built a platform to empower and inform caregivers, families, and professionals.

“Very excited and proud of the amazing team that works every year to put this Expo together,” said Eduardo Berdegué, founder and co-organizer of the Alzheimer's Expo and principal of Divine Home Care Services. “It feels good to know that we are helping to address the increasing thirst for information, resources, and connections from a growing number of people affected by the disease in our community.”

The organizers wish to extend heartfelt thanks to this year’s sponsors for their generous support: Extraco Banks, Divine Senior Solutions, Rainey & Rainey Attorneys at Law, CareScout, The Blake at Waco, and Encompass Healthcare.

The McLennan County Alzheimer’s Expo continues to grow each year as a trusted annual resource and gathering point for families, professionals, and advocates working to navigate the journey of dementia and memory loss. The next edition of the McLennan County Alzheimer's Expo has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.