DIVINE Home Care Services Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award

Customer satisfaction recognition awarded to Texas agency for the sixth consecutive year.

Satisfied clients and satisfied employees has been our mission since 2012. It is very rewarding to see that our efforts to make a difference in people’s lives are being recognized.” — Claudia Berdegue, Principal

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIVINE Home Care Services announced today that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care –Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, DIVINE Home Care Services is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program. 2023 Leader in Experience Award was given to DIVINE alongside the 2023 Best of Home Care Employer Award for employee satisfaction and the Best of Home Care Provider Award for customer satisfaction, the later for the sixth consecutive year.

This accomplishment demonstrates DIVINE’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, a random sample of at least 10% of DIVINE’s clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, DIVINE Home Care Services received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, DIVINE management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.

“Satisfied clients and satisfied employees has been our mission since 2012“, says Claudia Berdegué, the agency´s principal and Administrator, “it is very rewarding to see that our efforts to make a difference in people’s lives are being recognized”.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “When we see agencies like DIVINE Home Care Services that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. DIVINE has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”

About DIVINE Home Care Services

Founded in 2012, Divine is the largest independent provider of home care services in Central Texas offering companionship, memory care, personal care, household services, and more. To find out more about DIVINE’s commitment to premiere home care throughout Central Texas, please visit https://www.divinehomecareservices.com/ or call 254-294-3896.

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.