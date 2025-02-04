Waco Home Care Agency Recognized for Outstanding Client and Employee Experience

Texas agency also earns customer satisfaction award for eighth consecutive year.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIVINE Home Care Services announced today that it received the distinguished 2025 Best of Home Care - Leader in Experience Award from Activated Insights (AI), formerly Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award was given to DIVINE Home Care Services in recognition to the agency’s dedication to providing outstanding home care services.

Alongside the 2025 Leader in Experience Award, DIVINE was also awarded the 2025 Best of Home Care Employer Award for employee satisfaction and the Best of Home Care Provider Award for customer satisfaction, the later for the eighth consecutive year.

Founded in 2012, DIVINE is the largest independent provider of non-medical home care services in Waco and throughout Central Texas.

This accomplishment demonstrates DIVINE’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for these awards, a random sample of DIVINE’s clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Active Insights. Over a 12-month period, DIVINE Home Care Services received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more.

“Satisfied clients and satisfied employees has been our mission since 2012“, says Claudia Berdegué, the agency´s principal and Administrator, “it is very rewarding to see that our efforts to make a difference in people’s lives are being recognized”.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Activated Insights believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

“When we see agencies like DIVINE Home Care that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. DIVINE has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights.

About DIVINE Home Care Services

For over a decade DIVINE's professional and compassionate caregivers have assisted clients in urban and rural communities in Waco and Central Texas to remain living at home. From hourly shifts to 24-hour care and from companionship to Alzheimer’s care our clients are guaranteed an experienced hand with a loving touch. Non-medical personal assistance services include grooming & hygiene, meal planning, home management, Alzheimer's & dementia care, mobility assist & transfers, errands, specialized & end-of-life care, and others. To find out more about DIVINE’s commitment to premiere home health care in Waco and throughout Central Texas, please visit https://www.divinehomecareservices.com or call 254-294-3896.

