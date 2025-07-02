Summer Fun at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, July 2 - Released on July 2, 2025

Looking for something fun and exciting to do this summer? Look no further than the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) They have exciting exhibits, programing and activities for the whole family.

"The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is an exciting destination to visit this summer and learn about the natural world we live in," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "The Museum has fun-filled activities and programs for guests of all ages, in addition to the permanent exhibits and displays such as Scotty, the world's largest T.rex. There is always something new and exciting at the RSM."

Whether it is fan-favourites like Scotty, the World's Largest T. rex or new additions like the Saskatchewan - North to South or Animal Sounds exhibits, there is always an adventure waiting around the corner.

Daily exhibits and programming:

SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab - weekdays (1:30 to 3:30 p.m.) and weekends and holidays (10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.)

Drop-in and explore, discover and learn with our museum educators. There will be different themes bi-weekly tailored for all ages, from toddlers to adults.

Scotty Talk - Monday and Friday (11a.m.)

Ask Scotty, the world's largest T. rex questions and learn more about dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period.

Field Station - Open daily (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Build a creature with dino building blocks or on the magnet board. For ages 10 and under. Children must be supervised.

Science on a Sphere - Tuesdays and Thursdays in July at 11 a.m.

Join a museum educator for a 20-minute presentation about life on our planet. Presented on our globe projection screen. For ages 12 and over.

Storytime and Silly Stories - Wednesdays (10:30 to 11 a.m.)

Join us outside the museum on Wednesday for Storytime, designed for children aged six and under and their caregivers. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. In case of bad weather, it will move indoors. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Gail will share Silly Stories about animal characters from our exhibits on July 9, 23 and August 20.

Tammy will lead Storytime on July 2, 16 and 30 and August 6, 13 and 27.

Star of the Week - Available daily

Find the museum exhibit marked as the Star of the Week. Tell the front desk where you found it to receive a handstamp. For ages six and under.

Scavenger Hunts - Available daily

Pick up a scavenger hunt while you explore the museum. Match all the pictures and receive a sticker - there are five different stickers to collect.

The RSM is Saskatchewan's provincial natural history museum. Discover our shared history through engaging display and exhibits.

The RSM is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is by donation.

To learn more about the RSM's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

