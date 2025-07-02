Support for Laura following Golden North expansion

The Malinauskas Labor Government will provide a support package for the Mid North, following Golden North’s decision to relocate its production from Laura to Murray Bridge.

Golden North has announced that after more than 100 years of manufacturing in Laura, it will relocate its operations to the former site of Beston Global Food Company at Murray Bridge.

There are approximately 80 staff employed at the Laura facility in various roles which equate to 50 FTE’s, with additional supply chain workers in the area likely to be impacted.

Golden North has committed that where possible, they will offer redeployment to employees and continue to support them through the relocation.

Golden North employees and people in the Laura community will have access to State Government support, including career transition services, a dedicated job and skills hub as well as mental health support services.

The State Government will provide a $1 million community infrastructure program to support the Laura township in the transition following Golden North’s relocation.

Delivered in conjunction with the Northern Areas Council, the program will be targeted to support community infrastructure projects that attract new residents and businesses to the town.

Over time, the South Australian dairy landscape has changed, with the Golden North facility now geographically distant from its milk suppliers which are predominantly located in the Fleurieu Peninsula and Meningie.

The relocation of Golden North's manufacturing facility from Laura to Murray Bridge will ensure the company continues to be owned and operated in South Australia using locally sourced milk, providing more support for SA dairy farmers.

The increase in production and storage at Murray Bridge will enable Golden North to supply national supermarket chains and provide a substantial increase in export opportunities.

It will also provide new employment opportunities for staff impacted by the collapse of Beston Global Food Company.

The State Government will provide support to Golden North to assist with the relocation and the increase of its operations.

Golden North will progressively relocate over the next 12 months, with the Laura facility expected to close mid-2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The expansion of Golden North’s production offers exciting opportunities, but the State Government recognises the impact it will have on the Laura community.

We have put together a support package to help the town and specifically the local workforce transition into new employment.

The relocation will support SA dairy farmers, with Golden North to increase production and explore more export opportunities.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Dairy farmers will have increased confidence through Golden North’s move to Murray Bridge, given Golden North’s commitment to support local dairy farmers.

The relocation offers opportunities to grow this iconic South Australian brand in global markets and expand to producing other dairy products as well, using 100 per cent South Australian milk.

The State Government is committed to supporting the Laura community through this change.

Attributable to Geoff Brock, Member for Stuart

Whilst the news of Golden North relocating is disappointing, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the company.

It’s important this support package is utilised to reduce the impact and create new opportunities for local growth in the area.

I will be working very closely with the Government, Northern Areas Council and the Regional Development Yorke & Mid North to ensure that the best opportunities are forthcoming.

Attributable to Mayor Sue Scarman, Northern Areas Council

Golden North has been a significant employer in our region for over 100 years, so the news of its relocation is disappointing and will be a loss for our community.

I want to thank the State Government for providing its broad support package, which importantly includes career transition services for impacted employees and what we hope to be an initial $1 million for community infrastructure improvements.

Council will work closely with the community to ensure the State Government support package is used to help reduce the impact and create new opportunities for local growth to ensure a positive path forward.

Attributable to Dimi Kyriazis, Director Golden North

This is a pivotal time for Golden North.

We're investing in the future of South Australian dairy, preserving our legacy while embracing innovation.

This change in our business direction will mean that Golden North has the opportunity to not only be a national brand but can truly scale to global markets.

We are very keen to work with all stakeholders within the dairy supply chain to ensure the ongoing success of the South Australian dairy industry.

Golden North gratefully thank their staff, who have made Golden North what it is today.

Attributable to Robert Brokenshire, President South Australian Dairyfarmers’ Association

Golden North’s relocation from Laura to Murray Bridge is an opportunity to grow a local company and importantly help the entire dairy industry in South Australia.

The SA dairy industry needs a long shelf-life milk processor and Golden North’s move to Murray Bridge will enable this to occur.

The Government clearly recognises the importance of the regions and that’s why it is supporting Laura, Golden North and its valued employees.