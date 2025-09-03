STATES JOIN FORCES TO EXPAND CONTAINER DEPOSIT SCHEMES TO ACCEPT WINE AND SPIRITS

The container deposit scheme – which is now active in every state and territory – is the most successful recycling program in Australia’s history and is also incredibly popular with more containers collected every year.

Each state’s recycling scheme has already seen billions of eligible bottles and cans recycled – tackling litter, reducing pressure on landfills and rewarding people for their recycling behaviours.

Now even more residents and businesses will benefit from the 10-cent refund for returning a wider range of bottles and containers, while making it a smoother transition for industry. The expansion across both states will see nearly half a billion additional beverage containers returned each year, saved from landfill and sent for recycling.

Each container deposit program will grow to include:

Wine and spirits glass bottles

Cordials and juice concentrate containers

Larger containers of up to three litres of beverages that are already in the scheme, like flavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juice.

Plain milk and health tonic containers will continue to be excluded from the schemes.

These new containers will not be accepted at refund points immediately, giving the wine and spirits industry time to adjust and allowing collection points and systems to ramp up for the additional new containers.

New South Wales and South Australia will enact these changes by late-2027. Queensland has already integrated glass wine and spirit bottles into their container deposit scheme. Western Australia committed to expanding their scheme during their recent state election. The Northern Territory has also recently announced it will bring in legislation to expand its scheme.

As the states work together to implement these changes, people are encouraged to keep recycling these containers through their kerbside bins, until collection points are ready.

SA and NSW will be jointly inviting peak bodies representing key industries to further engagement on implementing these changes.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said:

“For almost half a century, South Australia has led the nation on container deposit legislation. It’s been an incredible success story.

“Now it is time to take the next step, and to do so in a coordinated way.

“Each year around 660 million drink containers (about 40,000 tonnes) are returned by South Australians for refund and recycling, preventing those containers from being littered or sent to landfill.

“We expect that number to increase once these changes take effect – delivering further financial benefit to community groups, sporting clubs and charities.”

NSW Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe said:

“The Container Deposit Scheme is fantastic for the environment, great for our recycling industry and also puts money back in people’s pockets.

It’s also incredibly popular with more and more items collected every year. “By expanding to include more types of beverages, it’s estimated at least 27,000 tonnes of materials will be saved from landfill each year in NSW.

“It’s really important that people don’t try to take their wine bottles to a Return and Earn machine tomorrow. We’re working with industry to ensure a smooth transition and to ensure return systems will be ready to handle the new containers by mid-2027.”

South Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said:

“Beverage container glass in the kerbside recycling system is problematic. Just 11 per cent of the nearly 36,000 tonnes of glass containers put in the kerbside co mingled recycling bins in SA makes it back to a glass container each year.

“By comparison, of the 42,000 tonnes of glass containers received by CDS collection depots in SA, 99 per cent of that glass is recovered for local bottle manufacturing.

“By making the container deposit scheme simpler, we reduce confusion about what’s included and what’s not. It will also help to keep glass out of landfill and support local remanufacturing.

“We’ve listened to industry concerns, particularly from smaller wine producers, and we will continue to engage closely with them as reforms roll out.

“We will assist the wine and spirit industry with this transition and will work with the industry to ensure the least cost, simplest approach possible, with a special focus on assisting smaller operations.”

MEDIA NOTE:

South Australia’s container deposit scheme was the first introduced in Australia in 1977. Residents now return an average of 660 million drink containers each year. The expansion will coincide with the pioneering product stewardship program’s 50th anniversary.

NSW’s popular Return and Earn scheme has seen more than 14 billion drink containers returned at more than 660 container refund points across the state since its introduction in December 2017. It is estimated the expansion will see an additional 362 million containers recycled each year in NSW alone.

Western Australia introduced Containers for Change on 1 October 2020 and the scheme is gaining speed with more than 4.4 billion containers returned at more than 260 refund points, as well as the creation of hundreds of jobs in the state.