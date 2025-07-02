Nova Scotia Earns Top Grade for Removing Barriers for Businesses

CANADA, July 2 - Nova Scotia has earned the highest score from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), leading the other provinces and territories on removing internal trade barriers and mutually recognizing the goods, services and registered workers of reciprocating regions.

The Province received the overall top score of 9.4 (A grade) in CFIB’s annual interprovincial co-operation report card, up from a C the previous year.

“I’m thrilled Nova Scotia is being recognized for making things better for businesses and workers, and I hope it continues to encourage other provinces and territories to join us and make free trade a reality, nationwide,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I won’t stop working in the best interests of hard-working Nova Scotians, and this government will continue to push to advance mutual recognition policies, cut red tape and make it easier for businesses and people to thrive in Nova Scotia.”

CFIB’s report credits Nova Scotia’s Free Trade and Labour Mobility within Canada Act for sparking a wave of action from other governments, including the federal government, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec, which will improve the flow of goods and services.

Other key accomplishments:

The Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act automatically recognizes goods, services and certified workers from other parts of Canada. Nova Scotia also played a lead role in the creation of the Atlantic Physicians Registry, is participating in the mutual recognition pilot project for the transportation sector and working toward a mutual recognition agreement on consumer goods through the Committee on Internal Trade.

Effective today, July 2, the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency will automatically recognize all provincial certifications for the Red Seal skilled trades from Alberta and Quebec. Workers from those provinces who hold provincial certifications without a Red Seal endorsement can now work in Nova Scotia without any further applications or approvals.

Nova Scotia was among the first to implement interprovincial direct-to-consumer sales for alcoholic beverages, which took effect June 26.

In terms of labour mobility, in 2023, 71 per cent of regulatory bodies issued a decision for interprovincial applicants in good standing within five days and 81 per cent issued a decision within 10 days.

Nova Scotia recently announced new regulations that allow more types of commercial trucks and other passenger vehicles to enter and operate in the province, supporting the movement of goods and services across the country.

The Province has announced its intentions to amend the Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations to remove Nova Scotia-specific requirements for off-site construction.

Quotes:

“Nova Scotia needs more skilled trades professionals. By recognizing provincial trade certifications from Quebec and Alberta, we’re helping people start jobs faster – without extra paperwork or delays. That’s a win for apprentices, employers and our economy.”

— Michelle Bussey, CEO, Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency

“I’ve been so impressed with the leadership of Nova Scotia, of the leaders and everyone in government, and also it being an occasion for whole of government reform. I think a lot of governments can look to Nova Scotia and see what bold change can bring. When you introduce this sort of legislation, it boosts export volumes by up to 40 per cent. It really does matter. Canadians have been working for free trade since 1867. This is the biggest opportunity since then.”

— Ryan Manucha, research fellow, C.D. Howe Institute; expert on interprovincial trade in Canada

Quick Facts:

more than $530 billion worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year – equal to 18 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP)

interprovincial exports contribute about 17 per cent of Nova Scotia’s GDP and make up about half of Nova Scotia’s total exports (about 49 per cent of all goods and services)

in 2023, the value of Nova Scotia’s interprovincial exports was more than $10 billion, and the value of Nova Scotia’s interprovincial trade was nearly $29 billion

more than 40 per cent of Canadian businesses participate in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial or territorial borders

according to CFIB, removing internal trade barriers could grow Canada’s economy by as much as $200 billion annually in the long run, or about $5,100 per person

Additional Resources:

The State of Internal Trade: Canada’s Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card, 2025 edition: https://www.cfib-fcei.ca/en/research-economic-analysis/state-of-internal-trade-canadas-interprovincial-cooperation-report-card

Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency: https://www.nsapprenticeship.ca/tradespersons/trade-certificates

Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act: https://nslegislature.ca/sites/default/files/legc/statutes/free%20trade%20and%20mobility%20within%20canada.pdf