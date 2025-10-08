New Track and Field Facility Opens on South Shore

CANADA, October 8 - A new, state-of-the-art track and field facility is now open in Liverpool, giving athletes and families across the South Shore a modern place to train, play and gather.

“This facility shows what can happen when community spirit and government partnership come together,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The South Shore now has a first-class track and field complex that will help young athletes chase their dreams close to home – and encourage more people to get active and connected through sport.”

The new complex, located at Liverpool Regional High School, extends the training season for athletes and provides more recreation opportunities for the community. It features the South Shore’s only turf soccer field and rubberized track, along with a long- and triple-jump runway and landing pit, a new shot-put area and full lighting that extends training and play into the early morning and evening.

The $3.5-million project was led by the Queens County Track Society, with support from all three levels of government and the community. The Province invested $1.2 million, the federal government contributed $1.8 million, the Region of Queens provided $250,000 and local donors and sponsors added another $250,000.

Quotes:

“The Government of Canada is proud to support projects like this track and field facility in Liverpool, providing young athletes with a place to train in their community. Having access to sport and recreation infrastructure helps promote an active lifestyle and contributes to the health and well-being of our community members.”

— Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

“It's amazing to see this dream come to life. Thanks to the incredible support of our government partners and generous community donors, we’re thrilled to welcome the whole community to this wonderful new facility.”

— Kristopher Snarby, President, Queens County Track Society

Quick Facts: