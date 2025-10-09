Statement from Premier on Progress Monitoring Committee’s Second Annual Report

CANADA, October 9 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston on the Progress Monitoring Committee annual report released today, October 9.

I sincerely appreciate the work of Chair Myra Freeman and the Progress Monitoring Committee to monitor and report on the progress being made to address recommendations in the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission.

Its second annual report highlights the actions and initiatives our government has taken in response to the recommendations. It also demonstrates our commitment to work across government and with community to support those who are grieving, to better respond to emergencies and critical incidents, and to improve proactive oversight of health professions. We’re on track in many areas and we’ve made significant investments to support this work.

These are complex and interconnected issues we are trying to resolve. Along with addressing the epidemic of intimate partner violence and the causes of violence, we must also break down systemic barriers and improve the safety and resilience of communities. We know it will take all of us working together to realize the significant and systemic changes that the commission called on us to make.

We won’t stop here. We will continue to do more.

We must. Too many lives have been lost and impacted.

Nova Scotians will never forget those who lost their lives on April 18 and 19, 2020, and those we have lost since the mass casualty. We will never forget everyone whose lives have been changed by devastating acts of violence. We will continue to make the changes necessary to honour them and prevent something like this from happening again.

All Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. If you or someone you care about needs help, please call 211 to access the women’s, men’s or all-genders helplines and in an emergency, please call 911.