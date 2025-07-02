ViaPath Technologies Voices Strong Support for FCC Waiver Decision

ViaPath Technologies supports FCC’s extension of IPCS rule deadlines, ensuring affordable communication for incarcerated individuals while maintaining security.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leading provider of secure communications technology for correctional facilities, announced today its strong support for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recent Order issued by the Wireline Competition Bureau. This Order, adopted on June 30, 2025, extends certain of the compliance deadlines for the 2024 Incarcerated People’s Communications Services (IPCS) rules to April 1, 2027, with a temporary waiver.

This important decision preserves the interim rate caps established in 2021, ensuring that correctional facilities can maintain essential security measures while continuing to provide vital communication services. It ensures further time for the FCC to address certain unintended consequences of its 2024 IPCS rules.

"At ViaPath, our primary commitment is to ensure that no incarcerated person loses access to crucial connections with their loved ones," stated Deb Alderson, President & CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "Research consistently demonstrates that preserving family ties is one of the most effective strategies for reducing recidivism. We are eager to collaborate with the FCC to advance permanent reforms in IPCS that strike a balance among affordability, access, and security."

ViaPath Technologies also remains unwavering in its dedication to supporting correctional agencies nationwide by offering comprehensive communication solutions. These solutions encompass secure tablets, in-facility kiosks, and integrated voice and video calling, all backed by robust analytics that help detect contraband planning, self-harm risks, and other illicit activities.

