Attorney General Knudsen appoints Emily Jones to Judicial Standards Commission

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen today announced the appointment of Billings attorney Emily Jones to the Montana Judicial Standards Commission (JSC). With over 15 years of private practice experience, Jones brings a wealth of legal expertise to this critical role, ensuring Montana’s judiciary upholds the highest ethical standards.

Jones has represented a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals. From 2022 to 2024, she served as a special assistant attorney general, supporting the Montana Department of Justice on complex civil litigation. In 2025, she was appointed to the Montana Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

A graduate of the University of Montana School of Law, Jones is licensed to practice in Montana state and federal courts, Arizona superior courts, the Ninth and Tenth Circuit Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Maintaining public trust in our judiciary demands unwavering ethical standards,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Emily Jones’s extensive legal experience and dedication to justice make her an exceptional addition to the Judicial Standards Commission.”

“The Judicial Standards Commission serves an important Constitutional role to provide independent oversight and due process for the judicial branch and Montana citizens. I want to the thank Emily Jones and her fellow commission members for taking on this important task,” Chief Justice Cory Swanson said.

“Montanans must have trust that our courts are impartial, fair, and ethical and that they operate with the greatest integrity. Given Emily’s extensive background and experience, her membership on the Judicial Standards Commission will help ensure our judiciary is accountable to deliver on that public trust,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.

“I am honored to serve the people of Montana on the Judicial Standards Commission. This role is a profound responsibility to uphold the integrity of our judicial system. I am committed to promoting accountability and transparency, ensuring our courts remain a trusted pillar of justice for all Montanans,” Jones said.

The Judicial Standards Commission investigates allegations of judicial misconduct or unethical behavior, safeguarding the integrity of Montana’s courts. The five-member commission includes two district judges appointed by the Speaker of the House and confirmed by the Senate, one attorney with at least 10 years of Montana practice appointed by the Attorney General and confirmed by the Senate, and two non-attorney, non-judge citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate. Members serve staggered four-year terms.

Jones’ term will run from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2029.

Click here for Jones’ headshot.