Gov. Cox declares July 2 as Wildland Firefighter Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (July 2, 2025) — Gov. Cox declared July 2, 2025, as Wildland Firefighter Day in Utah, recognizing the courage and dedication of the men and women who protect lives, homes, and natural landscapes from wildfires.

So far this year, Utah has experienced 438 wildfires, with 331 caused by human activity. As Utahns prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Gov. Cox is urging residents to be responsible with fireworks and follow local fire safety guidelines.

“Our wildland firefighters are heroes. They face incredible risks to keep us safe and protect the places we love,” said Gov. Cox. “We owe them our gratitude, and that starts with doing our part. This summer, use fireworks wisely, follow local rules, and help prevent the next fire.”

The declaration honors all wildland fire personnel, including those serving at the federal, state, local, Tribal, military, and contract levels, along with their families who share in the sacrifice.

For safety tips and local fireworks restrictions, visit utahfireinfo.gov. The declaration can be found here.