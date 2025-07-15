Utah blocks foreign land purchase near Provo Airport to safeguard national security

PALMYRA, UT (July 15, 2025) — Gov. Cox announced today that Utah has successfully blocked an attempted land purchase near Provo Airport by Cirrus Aircraft, a company majority-owned by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). AVIC is a Chinese state-owned defense contractor prohibited from acquiring Utah land under state law.

AVIC, which manufactures military jets, helicopters, and drones for the People’s Liberation Army, appears on multiple U.S. federal watchlists and is barred from federal contracts due to national security concerns. Cirrus Aircraft’s proposed multimillion-dollar investment promised hundreds of jobs. However, Utah law passed in 2023 and strengthened in 2024 prevents restricted foreign entities from purchasing land in the state. Officials halted the transaction as soon as it was identified.

“This isn’t just about one deal. It’s about protecting strategic land and ensuring foreign adversaries cannot gain a foothold in our state,” said Gov. Cox. “Other states might have let this slip through the cracks. Utah didn’t, and won’t.”

The governor also pointed to recent actions by the Chinese government restricting religious worship, including the closure of Latter-day Saint congregations in Beijing, as a reminder of the broader stakes involved.

“Utah’s story is rooted in the fight for religious liberty,” Cox said. “We will always stand for the right to worship freely and reject any attempt—foreign or domestic—to silence that right through coercion or pressure.”

The governor credited the Utah Legislature, particularly Rep. Candice Pierucci, who sponsored the original legislation. He also recognized Utah-based Strider Technologies for supporting enforcement efforts across the country.

“Utah has led the way in safeguarding our land and military assets. We were one of the first states to ban the Chinese Communist Party from owning land here,” said Rep. Pierucci. “The work we’ve done not only advances Utah’s interests but also sets a national example for how states can push back against the CCP’s malign influence and protect our security. National security is no longer the exclusive domain of Washington—it begins here at home, on our farms, in our schools and universities, across industry, and with state and local policymakers.”

Since its enactment, Utah’s policy has been recognized as a national best practice by senior U.S. Department of Defense officials. The Association of Defense Communities invited Utah to present the law at its national installations conference, and several other states are now exploring similar legislation.