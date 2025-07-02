Maryland State Police Announcing New Forestville Barrack, Temporarily Relocating Personnel to College Park Barrack

July 2, 2025

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – The Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), along with its state partners, is pleased to announce that a brand new, state-of-the-art Forestville Barrack is scheduled to begin operations in southern Prince George’s County in Spring 2028.

With funding provided for by the Moore-Miller Administration, the new barrack will remain at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, the very same site that has served the citizens of Prince George’s County since 1970.

In order to make way for the new barrack, the current building must be demolished in advance of the project. On Monday, July 14, 2025, the Forestville Barrack will temporarily relocate its personnel to the College Park Barrack. Rest assured; public safety services will not be impacted. Staffing is not being reduced, and troopers will continue to provide uninterrupted, around-the-clock services to the county.

The Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) remains committed to investigating and preventing crime, reducing crashes, and remaining an integral part of the Prince George’s County community. The public should call 301-345-3101 for non-emergency services. Calling 911 for emergencies and #77 for motorists continues to remain available for those needing MDSP’s services.

