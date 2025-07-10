Direct Surrender Method: A Safe Haven for Newborns

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven. Newborn safely surrendered in caring arms

Brings Peace of Mind to the Birth Mother that Her Infant Will be Safe and Cared For

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrendering a newborn in the arms of another person reassures the mother her infant will be safe and taken care of; easing some of the guilt felt by her. After 24 years and 427 infants being surrendered in the arms of another person, it’s clear that the Direct Surrender Method is the most humane, compassionate way of surrendering a newborn.The success of the Direct Surrender Method is based on a partnership that has grown and strengthen over 24 years between A Safe Haven for Newborns and the Hospitals, Fire Stations, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Ambulances, Department of Children and Families, Law Enforcement, Social Services, and many other agencies and community services across the state of Florida; encompassing all 67 counties.What is the Direct Surrender MethodThe Direct Surrender Method gives the birth mother the peace of mind that she is leaving her infant in the arms of a caring, compassionate person. It allows the trained health professionals to quickly and effectively assess the needs of both the mother and newborn and gather extremely valuable health information impacting the immediate and long-term care of the newborn.It also provides the opportunity to:Offer emergency medical care to both the mother and her newbornOffer the mother resources to obtain counseling and supportive servicesIf a baby is found to be abused, neglected, or potentially trafficked or kidnapped, the trained professional can recognize this and contact law enforcementTo successfully facilitate the direct safe surrender of an infant, the Foundation provides online training to all 24/7 Safe Haven facilities and law enforcement agencies. Over 20,000 professionals have taken the online training program that is offered at no cost to them. All hospitals, fire stations and EMS display the Safe Haven for Newborns signage that is provided by the Foundation, at no charge to the facilities, designating them as a safe haven location.A Safe Haven for Newborns is dedicated to eliminating the ultimate in infant abuse — abandonment — through education, prevention, community involvement, and direct assistance. It provides the mother with the help she needs without judgment and at no cost to her. All are served and the mother’s right to privacy is respected. A Safe Haven for Newborns does not publicize the surrender of a newborn to protect the mother’s anonymity in the community.How A Safe Haven for Newborns Helps the Mother and Her InfantProgram and services include:Confidential Helpline, staffed 24/7 with multilingual operators in English, Spanish, and Creole, provides confidential assistance. The Helpline is the lifeline to receive the help needed. Everyone is helped — Florida Helpline: 1-877-767-2229; National Helpline: 1-844-767-2229.Informative website, A Safe Haven for Newborns, provides confidential information and resources.Established and maintains an extensive network of agencies statewide providing nonjudgmental help and resources at no cost. Some of the services are shelter, prenatal care, counseling, and much more.Raises statewide awareness and education through effective communication via the media, community events, and billboards.Provides resource materials, videos for community service programs.Maintains an online training program for first responders and healthcare providers on the proper procedure when presented with a surrendered infant.Identified as a national model program in saving newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crises. Other states and countries have reached out to A Safe Haven for Newborns and received help in establishing a Direct Surrender program that works for their communities.A dedicated group of volunteers to assist in communicating the Safe Haven for Newborns message in the communities.A Safe Haven for Newborns: Facts and Figures427 precious newborns have been surrendered through the Direct Surrender Method used by A Safe Haven for Newborns — 417 in Florida, 9 in other states, and 1 in Honduras20,000+ professionals have taken the online training on what to do when presented with a surrendered infant6,000 women assisted2,000+ annual calls to the 24/7 Confidential Multilingual Helpline74 chose direct adoption6 parents reclaimed their parental rights with the assistance of A Safe Haven for Newbornszero illegal abandoned infants in Florida in 8 of the past 24 years since The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns was foundedChild psychologists agree that the Direct Surrender Method provides comfort and closure for the mother. Deciding to surrender her infant will have lifelong consequences for the mother; but being able to know her infant is in safe hands will help her find peace.To learn more about the many ways A Safe Haven for Newborns helps the mothers in distress find the help they need; and how you can help, please visit our website, www.ASafeHavenforNewborns.com

