A Safe Haven for Newborns Seeks a Permanent Home

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501(c)(3), d/b/a/ A Safe Haven for Newborns has one mission, to end infant abandonment. In order to meet and expand the services offered to teens and women in crisis, the Foundation is looking to purchase a permanent structure they can call home.Infant abandonment transcends socioeconomic status, ethnic background, and age. The primary factors that connect this group of teenagers and women who face an unexpected pregnancy are isolation and denial. Isolation can lead them to keep their pregnancy a secret and dispose of the infant in unsafe places once the infant is born, such as dumpsters, canals, or roadside, resulting in the infant’s demise. Through education, prevention, community involvement, and direct assistance, A Safe Haven for Newborns seeks to reach them before they do the unthinkable.The new building will house the offices of The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation . “A new home will enable us to grow the organization’s infrastructure and focus on long-term sustainability,” said Founder Nick Silverio. The structure was designed with functionality in mind and an eye towards the future by Coastal Construction and the Murphy Family. It will include a space where the Safe Haven personnel can work together to offer more services, grow the outreach program and increase community awareness.“We see the building as being a multi-functional space,” said Silverio. The major portion of the building will house the administrative offices, working space for volunteers, a meeting area, and dedicated space to house the 24/7 helpline personnel. Another area would be a thrift shop for donated new or gently worn baby items with its separate entrance. The last section would be leased as office space.A Safe Haven for Newborns has been living its mission to end infant abandonment for the past 24 years. To date, 427 infants (Florida 417, nine in other states, and one in Honduras) have been given a chance at a life filled with love, hope, and dreams in the arms of their forever families. This important milestone is possible because of the support and partnership with hospitals and fire/EMS stations across the state of Florida. “It is with this collaboration that the program continues to grow and strengthen — saving two lives, the mother and the newborn”, said Silverio.To make a donation to the Capital Building Fund Bricks of Hope, please contact Nick Silverio at 786-248-1304 to see how you can make a difference in a newborn’s life. For more information about A Safe Haven for Newborns and its life-saving initiatives , visit our website. “We can already envision those Bricks of Hope surrounded by the warmth of humanity and generous hearts,” said John Murphy, Jr.

