A Safe Haven for Newborns’ Partnership with Hospitals, Fire Stations and Emergency Medical Services is Saving Lives

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven. Newborn safely surrendered in the arms of nurses and firefighters

24 Years Dedicated to Saving the Most Innocent Among Us, the Newborn

It is important that mothers know they are safely leaving their newborns in the caring arms of a medical professional.” — Janice Matos, Retired Firefighter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 C(3), d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns is dedicated to ending infant abandonment . Since the program began 24 years ago, 427 newborns have been given a chance to grow up in the heart of a caring family — 417 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras.Founder Nick Silverio knew from the start that for the program to be successful he would need to work closely with the hospitals, fire stations and emergency medical services (EMS). Silverio reached out to key personnel for their input and to ensure that everyone felt comfortable and knew what steps to follow when a newborn is surrendered to their care. He built this special partnership based on trust, respect, and a common mission to help those in need. “What the program has done is bridge that gap. It gives them [the mothers] hope that the baby can have a great life and a successful future, to be loved by a family,” said Kingman Schuldt, Former Fire Chief, Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.In order to help facilitate the direct safe surrender of an infant, the Foundation provides online training to all 24/7 “Safe Haven” facilities and law enforcement agencies. Over 20,000 professionals have taken the online training program that is offered at no cost to them. “The success of the Safe Haven for Newborns program lies with its strong bond with the hospitals and fire/EMS stations,” said Silverio. The Foundation does not publicize the surrender of a newborn to protect the mother’s anonymity in the community.“This is a hard, emotional moment for both the mother and the person accepting the infant,” said retired Firefighter Janice Matos, as she recalled the day a young mother came to the station and said, “I want to leave you my baby” and placed the baby in her arms. “It is important that mothers know they are safely leaving their newborns in the caring arms of a medical professional,” said Matos.All hospitals, fire stations and EMS display the Safe Haven for Newborns signage that is provided by the Foundation, at no charge, designating them as a safe haven. “Being in a hospital setting provides them with the medical care that was unforeseen before for both mother and infant,” said Aurelio Fernández, President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.The Foundation maintains a statewide referral database across all 67 Florida counties. The network of agencies provides referral help for counseling, women’s shelters, maternity homes, postpartum depression, adoption and confidentially placing the infant at a safe haven location, to name just a few. “A Safe Haven for Newborns strives to address the escalating crisis of infant abandonment by providing nonjudgemental help and resources at no cost to the mother,” said Silverio.With just one call to the confidential National (1-844-767-2229) or Florida (1-877-767-2229) helpline, teens or women in crisis can receive the help they need. Multilingual caring operators answer the helplines 24/7 Since Safe Haven for Newborns began assisting teens and women in 2001, there has been a perceivable drop in infant abandonment in Florida, with none reported from 2020 to 2022. The program receives over 2,000 calls annually and has assisted six parents to regain their parental rights. "A Safe Haven for Newborns has had a direct impact and changed the minds of so many people. They now know they do not have to abandon a child in an undesirable place,” said Former State Senator for Florida, René García.Identified as a national model program for saving newborns from abandonment and assisting teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has facilitated other states and countries to develop similar programs that work in their communities. Visit the website to learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns. There you can sign up for the monthly e-newsletter, celebrate each time a newborn joins the family, or donate. “If we saved only one life, all our efforts would be worthwhile; and that was 427 precious lives ago,” said Silverio.

Safe Haven 2024 What We Do

