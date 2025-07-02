Stars, Stripes, and Safety: Public Health Tips for the Fourth

For immediate release: July 2, 2025 (25-084)

OLYMPIA – Summer is here, and as temperatures rise, so do seasonal health and safety risks. As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the outdoors, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) urges everyone to stay aware, stay cool, and stay safe.

Air Quality

Parts of our state experienced moderate air quality recently, which can be harmful to health – especially for people who are sensitive to smoke. This includes people with respiratory or heart conditions, children, older adults, pregnant people, people with low income or limited access to care, and many others.

Fireworks can worsen air quality. According to the American Lung Association, fireworks release smoke that contains harmful gases like sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide as well as metals like aluminum, manganese, and cadmium, all of which are harmful to our health.

To stay informed, check current air quality conditions on the Washington Smoke Blog, which pulls data from sensors across the state. If the air quality worsens, protect yourself and your family by staying indoors and filtering indoor air. For more information, see our how to protect yourself when the air quality worsens page.

Fire

Fireworks also pose a wildfire threat. The National Weather Service says there is an elevated fire risk today for much of Washington. The National Interagency Fire Center also indicates much of Washington has higher than normal wildfire risk through September. In June alone, the Pomas Fire northwest of Wenatchee, the Rowena Fire near the Dalles, and the Hatch Grade Fire south of Wallula burned thousands of acres and impacted air quality.

To help prevent wildfires, know and follow local fireworks laws and burn bans from the state Department of Natural Resources, Tribes, and local fire districts.

Heat

It’s been hot the past few days, but relief is on the way soon. Now is a good time to review ways to stay safe when the weather does heat up again. When temperatures rise, remember to stay hydrated, take breaks, and take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. During the 2021 Heat Dome, more than 150 people died from heat-related causes in Washington.

Water Safety

At any time of year, Washington’s waters can be appealing – but they can also be dangerous. Surface water may feel warm, but water could be much colder below. Be careful when swimming and always supervise young children playing in or near the water. Life jackets save lives. Rivers may not be moving as fast, but log jams can trap swimmers and large rocks and logs could tip over rafts, canoes, and kayaks. And remember, harmful algal blooms can make you and your pets very sick. They can even be deadly. Learn how to keep your family, including your pets, safe. The State Department of Ecology also posts information about current harmful algal blooms online.

Food

What many people call “stomach flu” may be a preventable foodborne illness. Symptoms can range from mild nausea to serious conditions that require medical treatment and hospitalization. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Before you fire up the grill, visit our food safety page for quick tips on clean hands, hot burgers, and chilled sides – perfect for any picnic or backyard bash.

For more tips and resources on staying healthy and safe this summer, visit DOH’s website.

