Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Statistics South Africa Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

It is my honour to present the Budget Vote 14: Statistics South Africa for the financial year 2025/2026 and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period, as we start with the work of the 7th Administration in earnest.

Honourable Chairperson,

After the Minister of Finance has tabled the Annual Budget in compliance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, section 27 and sub-section 4 provides that “when the annual budget is introduced to the National Assembly, the accounting officer for each Department must submit to Parliament measurable objectives for each main division within the Department’s vote…”

The Statistician-General have complied with provisions of sub-section 4 and the Portfolio Committee of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, having considered the Strategic Plan and Annual Work plan of the StatsSA, it is my honour to table the Budget Vote 14: Statistics South Africa.

The MTEF allocation is R2.77 billion in 2025/26; and R 2.91 billion and R3.04 billion in the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years respectively, which is an average growth rate of 4,7%.

The Main main divisions of Vote 14 are:

MTEF allocation 2025/26 2026/27 2027/28

Administration 742,7 779,1 814,3

Economic Statistics 310,5 325,0 339,7

Population and Social Statistics 307,7 322,8 337,4

Methodology and Statistical Infrastructure 166,1 174,0 181,8

Statistical Support and Informatics 306,7 322,3 336,9

Statistical Operations and Provincial Coordination 889,2 931,6 973,8

South African National Statistics System 48,4 50,8 53,1

Total expenditure estimates 2 771,3 2 905,6 3 037,0

• We request Parliament to support the budget vote 14 of Statistics South Africa.

Honourable members,

It is important to support this Budget Vote because we are navigating a path in a world that is undergoing rapid and profound changes, and this is equally true in the realm of statistics. Global fundamental shifts are reshaping every aspect of human life, from the escalating impact of climate change to the swift advancements in artificial intelligence, the rise of digital economies, changing social dynamics, and global geopolitical tensions.

In a world defined by rapid change, complex challenges, and competing narratives, official statistics provide us with one constant: the truth, told in numbers. They serve as a mirror through which a nation sees itself—not just how it is, but how it is evolving. From economic performance and health outcomes to education levels and environmental conditions, statistics are the evidence base upon which sound decisions are made.

By accurately capturing and analyzing these trends, we can better equip ourselves to respond to the challenges and opportunities they present, ensuring that our nation remains resilient and forward-thinking in this ever-evolving landscape. Therefore, StatsSA must be able to measure these changes in a dynamic but yet verifiable manner.

In this rapidly evolving digital and data-driven world, Stats SA remains unwavering in its commitment to the strategy of 'Improving Lives Through Data Ecosystems.' As the landscape of information technology and data analytics continues to transform, our focus is on harnessing the power of data to enhance the well-being of our citizens.

Stats SA has commenced with the development of a digital business transformation strategy to guide the achievement of ambitious business goals enabled by technology. This strategy will align to “South Africa’s roadmap for digital transformation of government” that aims, amongst others, to enhance data exchange for improved access to information for improved service delivery.

StatsSA’s digital transformation journey commenced with the household survey program transitioning from a paper-based data collection approach to a computer-assisted methodology, thereby streamlining survey operations, resulting in significant cost savings.

Stats SA conducted its first-ever digital census in 2022 encompassing three modes of data collection namely Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI), Computer-Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI), and Computer-Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI). While CATI and CAWI saw slow adoption, CAPI significantly reduced data collection costs. This groundbreaking effort was fully supported by technology, with all systems and applications developed internally.

Stats SA plans to reinvent its statistical products and processes over the next five years. The shift to digital platforms is designed to streamline survey operations, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Key initiatives over the medium-term include researching the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in producing official statistics; introducing web-based data collection methods in our economic statistics programme; applying data science and modern methods to big data and alternative data sources; and exploring the use of cloud technology in Stats SA.

Central to Stats SA’s 5-year strategy is the goal to lead and shape the data ecosystem which requires establishing essential building blocks to enhance data acquisition, data governance, data platforms, data protection, and data access and utilization.

The data ecosystem will drive interoperability and interconnectedness of various data systems to extract value and insights for better decision-making. New ICT investments are needed to establish a reliable technical architecture that is trusted, providing secure platforms and solutions that will enable data sharing, integration, security and privacy.

By building robust data ecosystems, we aim to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information that supports informed decision-making across all sectors of society. This steadfast dedication ensures that we can effectively address the challenges of today and anticipate the needs of tomorrow, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and equitable future for all South Africans.

Honourable members

Allow me to highlight some of the performance and progress we have made since the last budget speech.

A key strategic milestone was the passing of the amendments to the Statistics Act (No 6 of 1999) by the 6th Parliament and the President assenting to the Amendment Act in December 2024, now known as StatsSA Amendment Act (No 29 of 2024).

As our responsibility is to ensure that these amendments, designed to enhance statistical coordination across the country, are effectively implemented over the next five years, we are finalising the relevant Proclamation for the President to bring the Act into effect.

In October 2023, Stats SA proudly delivered the results of the nation's first digital census. Over the past year, we have continued to expand and provide in-depth, detailed analyses of various statistical themes concerning the dynamics of our population, utilising the rich data source from the census.

I encourage all South Africans to make use of this comprehensive set of statistical information to inform your planning and budgeting, ensuring that our policymaking and programmes remain firmly evidence-based.

I am pleased to inform the House that Stats SA has published the long-awaited results of the Income and Expenditure Survey in January 2025.

This survey provides crucial information on poverty levels in the country and informs the new basket of goods and services for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Additionally, Stats SA has released the newly revised basket of goods and services for the CPI to the nation. As a country still faced with the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment, as policymakers, we need to know and understand the scale, the characteristics and the root cause of the challenges that face us.

I am also pleased to announce that as part of the economic statistics suite, Stats SA has published for the first time, the official Residential Property Price Index for South Africa during 2024/25.

Honourable members

The 5-year Strategic plan and the Work Programme of Statistics South Africa submitted in line with the PFMA are anchored in the Medium-Term Development Plan, setting out a clear and ambitious programme for the next five years advancing the three strategic priorities:

• Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation;

• Secondly, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and

• Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

As the President through the State of the Nation addressed directed that our most urgent task is to grow our economy so that we can create jobs, reduce poverty and improve the lives of all South Africans. The role of statistics in that attainment of this apex priority is to be a guiding light of where we are now, how far we have come and tracking our progress as we implement our policies and programmes.

Our strategic plan is anchored on the four strategic outcomes aimed at elevating statistical development in our country. These outcomes are designed to ensure that we continue to advance and innovate in our statistical nations practices, providing high-quality data and insights that support informed decision-making and policy development. These outcomes include:

• First: Insightful data – is about delivering statistical products and outputs that cater to the diverse needs of our users, providing deeper insights that empower informed decision-making. Our goal is to ensure that the data we produce is not only accurate and reliable but also relevant and accessible, enabling stakeholders across various sectors to make well-informed choices that drive progress and innovation

• Second: creating an Agile operating model - the organisation is committed to developing an agile operating model that ensures business operations are lean, efficient, and flexible. This approach is designed to maintain stability and resilience, even in turbulent times. We need our operations to be more responsive to changes and challenges, allowing us to adapt quickly to new circumstances and demands.

• Third, building an Interconnected statistical system where people, systems and technology are interconnected. To foster a truly interconnected statistical system, it is essential that people, systems, and technology are seamlessly integrated. This interconnectedness will enable us to harness the full potential of data, driving development and innovation across various sectors.

• Lastly, Transforming the capability of the organisation and the statistics system at large. Building a workforce that is fit for the future as well as investing in advanced and emerging technologies and systems are critical priorities for the organisation.

As already indicated, understanding and effectively managing the data ecosystem is crucial for the country. Stats SA must continue to lead in the South African data ecosystem. By doing so, we can ensure that the data gap is closed, providing comprehensive and accurate information that supports evidence-based decision-making.

This leadership role involves not only maintaining high standards of data quality and integrity but also fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Through strategic partnerships with other government departments, private sector entities, and academic institutions, we can create a robust network that supports the continuous flow and utilisation of data.

It is for this reason that the Statistician-General, representatives of the National Treasury and I will be meeting with the outgoing CEO of Capitec and his team. We will similarly meet with representatives of the Short-Term Insurance industry and other institutions that hold data on micro businesses particularly the informal businesses.

The primary focus of our discussion will be the compilation of a comprehensive register for informal businesses. This initiative is crucial as it will enable StatsSA to better respond to the policy directives being driven by the Department of Small Business Development. By creating this register, government through the Department of Small Business Development aim to provide more structured support and resources to informal businesses, ensuring their growth and sustainability within the broader economy.

Honourable Members

Stats SA’s 2025/26 Work Programme reflects our drive to deliver the statistics that the country needs and can apply to build a better South Africa.

On statistical production

The 2025/26 Work Programme has committed to the release of over 290 statistical reports and publications, aimed at providing comprehensive insights into the economic, social, and environmental conditions of our nation. These reports are crucial for understanding the current state and trends within the country.

Stats SA continues with the plans to re-engineer the household survey programme through the introduction of a continuous population survey that aims to integrate various household surveys to improve efficiency and effectiveness of data collection. This modular survey will provide lower-level data on specific themes to inform the district development model. During 2025/26, updating of the geographic information frame is a key building block for implementation of the continuous population survey programme.

The organisation has initiated a modernization effort within its economic statistics programme, focusing on updating survey operations. As part of this initiative, businesses will now have the opportunity to participate in web-based data capturing.

This shift to digital platforms is designed to streamline the data collection process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. By allowing businesses to submit their information online, we aim to reduce the administrative burden on respondents and improve the accuracy and timeliness of the data collected.

The adoption of web-based capturing also aligns with our broader strategy to leverage technology in enhancing our statistical operations. This modernisation effort will enable us to gather more comprehensive and detailed economic data, which is crucial for informed decision-making and policy development.

We are excited about the potential benefits of this modernisation effort and look forward to working closely with businesses to ensure its successful implementation. Together, we can enhance the quality and efficiency of our economic statistics programme, ultimately contributing to a more informed and prosperous society.

On statistical coordination

As earlier highlighted the implementation of the Statistics Amendment Act of 2024 marks a significant milestone for the organisation, providing a robust framework to enhance statistical coordination in the country. The successful implementation of these directives will require collaboration and support from all stakeholders, including government departments, private sector partners, and the broader community.

This will ultimately contribute to more informed decision-making and better outcomes for the nation as a whole. We look forward to the positive impact these changes will bring and are dedicated to ensuring their successful roll-out.

Honourable members

Statistics South Africa is a valuable national resource that requires our collective support. By doing so, we ensure that Stats SA remains at the forefront of delivering essential socio-economic data. This data is not only vital for informed decision-making within government but also plays a significant role in guiding business strategies and policies across various sectors.

Our collective support will enable Stats SA to fulfill its mission of informing the nation with accurate and timely information, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society as a whole. In an era of disinformation, official data must compete with alternative facts and manipulated narratives.

Upholding the independence and credibility of StatsSA is more important than ever. I, therefore implore this House to become ambassadors of Stats SA’s work and to continue to be ardent users of official statistics.

On our financial resources

Many national statistical systems face resource constraints, technological gaps, and a need for skilled personnel, and StatsSA is not an exception. We recognise the budget constraints that all government departments are currently facing. However, it is imperative that these financial limitations do not negatively impact the key national indicators that are essential for effective policy and planning.

As indicated earlier, Stats SA is committed to leveraging technology to streamline both the collection and dissemination of statistics. Over the medium term, the organisation will explore innovative methods and emerging technologies to integrate administrative data into the overall statistical system. This approach aims to fill data gaps in a cost-effective manner, ensuring that we continue to provide comprehensive and accurate information.

Some of the ongoing challenges we face are the allocation of the Compensation of Employees budget and the investment in our ICT infrastructure. These elements are crucial to our transformation efforts and the overall effectiveness of our operations.

The Compensation of Employees budget is vital for attracting and retaining skilled professionals who are essential to our mission. Ensuring that we have the necessary financial resources to support our workforce is a priority. We are actively engaging with National Treasury to explore solutions that will stabilise and potentially increase this budget allocation. This will help us maintain a motivated and capable team, which is fundamental to our success.

Equally important is our investment in ICT infrastructure. Modern, robust technology systems are at the heart of our ability to collect, process, and disseminate data efficiently and accurately. Upgrading our ICT infrastructure is not just about keeping up with technological advancements; it is about transforming how we operate and deliver services. Enhanced ICT capabilities will enable us to implement innovative data collection methods, improve data security, and provide more timely and accessible statistical outputs.

Together, these investments in our human and technological resources will drive our transformation efforts forward. By addressing these challenges head-on, we can ensure that Stats SA continues to fulfill its critical role in providing high-quality, reliable data that informs decision-making and supports the development of our nation. We will persist in our efforts to engage with National Treasury to find the best solutions for stabilising funding.

By doing so, we can ensure that Stats SA remains adequately resourced to fulfill its critical role in informing the nation and supporting evidence-based decision-making across government and business sectors. Our commitment to maintaining the integrity and quality of our statistical outputs remains unwavering, despite the financial challenges we encounter.

Honourable Chairperson

I want to take this opportunity to –

Thank the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation for their oversight work, guidance and support, the Statistician- General, Mr. Risenga Maluleke and the South African Statistics Council who continue to deliver on the mandate of Stats SA.

In conclusion, official statistics are not just tools—they are public goods. They enable transparency, accountability, development, and democracy. They empower citizens, guide leaders, and shape the future.

As we reflect and debate on the role of Statistics SA let us recommit ourselves to protecting, investing in, and promoting this vital pillar of our national life.

Let the numbers speak—and I hope we are listening

Ngiya Thokoza, SASA