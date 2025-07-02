Tim Duncan’s New Poetry Collection Delivers Insight on Love and Emotional Healing

Tim Duncan's Naked: A Rhythmic Expression explores vulnerability and emotional healing through rhythmic verse.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and poet Tim Duncan has officially released his new book, Naked: A Rhythmic Expression . This candid and lyrically fascinating poetry collection offers an unfiltered look into the emotional realities of love, heartbreak, reflection, and personal transformation.Naked: A Rhythmic Expression invites readers into a deeply personal journey through poetic storytelling. Duncan uses rhythmic verse to confront the quiet complexities of human connection. Each poem stands as a reflection of lived experience, written in a voice that is both honest and accessible.Known for blending his poetic talent with his experiences as an urban cowboy and lifelong conversationalist, Duncan draws inspiration from both the stillness of nature and the depth of interpersonal relationships. His connection to the land, the people around him, and his own inner dialogue all shape the emotional tone of the collection.At the heart of Naked is the belief that real strength lies in emotional transparency. The poems examine the layers individuals build to protect themselves, and the courage it takes to remove them in search of connection and truth. Through this work, Duncan reflects on the importance of self-awareness in love, the impact of grief, and the lasting imprint of intimate encounters.This collection is intended for readers who appreciate poetry that confronts human emotion with sincerity and depth. Duncan’s voice adds to a growing literary conversation on masculinity, mental health, and the power of emotional expression.About the AuthorTim Duncan is a poet, urban cowboy, and passionate storyteller whose work connects the emotional dots of love, loss, and self-discovery. Known for his rhythmic verses, Duncan invites readers to accept vulnerability as a path to healing and connection. When he’s not writing, he draws inspiration from quiet moments on his ranch and the meaningful conversations that shape his world. Naked: A Rhythmic Expression is his deeply personal invitation to live, love, and feel without filters.

