hh2 Unveils Next-Gen Timekeeping Enhancements for Subcontractors and GCs: Boosting Compliance and Security

These enhancements not only streamline payroll and compliance processes but also support our commitment to delivering high-performance, contractor-first solutions.” — Jamie Clymer

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on its innovative payroll solutions for the construction industry, hh2 Cloud Services has announced the latest enhancements to its Remote Payroll product: Break Management, Overnight Shifts, and Secure Punch-in with PIN. These features are designed to significantly refine workforce management and compliance for commercial subcontractors and self-performing general contractors.Break Management and Overnight Shifts: Automating Compliance, Ensuring AccuracyWith the introduction of Break Management, hh2 provides a critical solution that automates and enforces break compliance across the workforce, simplifying payroll processes and ensuring adherence to labor regulations.The Overnight Shifts feature is built with the civil and heavy highway sectors in mind, automating time capture for shifts that extend past midnight. This eliminates the need for manual time entries and significantly reduces the risk of payroll discrepancies, ensuring more accurate and compliant payroll operations in these demanding industries.Secure Punch-in with PIN: Enhancing Security for Kiosk Time EntryThe Secure Punch-in with PIN feature significantly enhances security for crew members who enter their own time on a shared device. By requiring a unique PIN for each employee, this functionality prevents time theft and buddy punching, ensuring accurate and reliable time tracking on job sites.Committed to High-Tech Solutions for Construction“Our aim is to provide subcontractors and general contractors with straightforward, reliable tools that ensure payroll reflects the actual hours worked on site,” says Jamie Clymer, CEO at hh2. “These enhancements not only streamline payroll and compliance processes but also support our commitment to delivering high-performance, contractor-first solutions.”This release underscores hh2's strategic focus on technology-driven performance and its ongoing commitment to transforming construction payroll management. As hh2 continues to innovate, it remains dedicated to enabling its clients to streamline processes, minimize risks, and optimize workforce management.About hh2 Cloud ServicesFounded in 2004, hh2 Cloud Services has established itself as a leader in construction back-office solutions, serving over 5,000 contractors across North America. Our ERP-agnostic platform integrates seamlessly with any ERP system, providing adaptable and scalable solutions such as Remote Payroll, Human Resources, and Document Flow. This flexibility ensures that hh2 supports clients through growth and maintaining continuity and driving operational efficiency.For more information, visit hh2.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.