Sharifah Hardie Focuses on Criminal Justice Reform in California Forward Plan for 2026 Governor Race

Sharifah Hardie’s California Forward Plan prioritizes criminal justice reform, economic growth, and fairness for all Californians in the 2026 Governor race.

We need a justice system that is focused on second chances, not just punishment” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2026 California Governor’s race gains momentum, Republican candidate Sharifah Hardie is doubling down on her California Forward Plan, a comprehensive proposal that includes criminal justice reform as a cornerstone of her vision for the state’s future. Unveiled months ago, Hardie’s plan focuses on creating a fairer and more transparent justice system, promoting rehabilitation, and ensuring every Californian has access to opportunities."California’s criminal justice system needs reform that prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment," Hardie said. "We must address systemic issues such as over-incarceration and inadequate mental health services, and create alternatives that help individuals reintegrate into society successfully."The California Forward Plan proposes expanding mental health resources, introducing community-based alternatives to incarceration, and ensuring that law enforcement is held accountable through independent oversight. Hardie is also calling for reforming the state’s prison system to better align with principles of fairness and rehabilitation.“We need a justice system that is focused on second chances, not just punishment,” Hardie stated. “Investing in rehabilitation programs will reduce recidivism and help individuals who want to turn their lives around.”In addition to criminal justice reform, Hardie’s plan includes tax incentives to encourage entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on supporting underserved communities. "We must make California a place of opportunity for everyone, particularly in communities that have been left behind," Hardie said. "My plan will help small businesses thrive, create jobs, and support individuals who want to build a better future for themselves and their families."While Hardie is committed to reforming the state’s justice system, she also contrasts her leadership style with the record of fellow candidate Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose leadership has been under scrutiny due to high in-custody death rates and civil rights investigations. Sheriff Bianco oversees Riverside County, which has one of the highest in-custody death rates in the country, highlighting the need for reform.“California needs leadership that focuses on justice and accountability. We deserve leadership that works for all residents, not just the privileged few," Hardie said. "My California Forward Plan is built on values of fairness, compassion, and creating solutions that move us forward together."For more information or to support Sharifah Hardie’s campaign for California Governor, visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

