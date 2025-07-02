Submit Release
Delivery of textbooks begins for primary school students of national minorities

The Ministry of Education announced that the delivery of certain textbooks for the 2025/2026 academic year, provided by the Ministry, has begun for primary school students attending classes in the languages ​​of national minorities.

