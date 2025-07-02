Technical specifications defined for Serbia-Hungary oil pipeline

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović attended the signing of a document today defining the technical specifications of the Serbia-Hungary oil pipeline, noting on the occasion that the pipeline is a strategic project with the full support of both countries at the highest level.

