Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce Unveils 'Timeless Thai Taste 2025' Campaign

The goal of the campaign is to elevate national soft power in the U.S., promoting Thai Select cuisine and Thai BL series to drive the creative economy.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, is set to launch “Timeless Thai Taste 2025,” a landmark initiative aimed at advancing Thailand’s creative economy through the strategic deployment of cultural soft power. By uniting the culinary excellence of Thai cuisine with the global appeal of Thai entertainment, the campaign seeks to build brand awareness and boost export value in the United States. The program will roll out from July 9–14, 2025, across three key American cities: Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.The initiative places Thai SELECT — the official certification for authentic Thai restaurants abroad — at its core, promoting Thailand’s culinary prestige on the international stage. Simultaneously, it taps into the worldwide popularity of Thai Boys’ Love (BL) series, a genre with a devoted fanbase, to reintroduce Thai cultural narratives through a modern, globally resonant lens.More than ten celebrated actors from acclaimed series — including the rising stars of Shine — will headline the campaign, bridging fans and culture through exclusive meet-and-greets, live talks, and photo opportunities. The event also features a curated showcase of over 26 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, offering signature dishes and iconic Thai beverages to reinforce the taste, quality, and international standards of Thai cuisine.Additional highlights include live cooking demonstrations by professional chefs, premium ingredient showcases, and insight exhibitions on expanding into the U.S. food and cultural markets. A business matching zone will facilitate direct engagements between Thai producers and local importers, paving new channels for trade and collaboration.“This campaign reaffirms Thailand’s leadership in Southeast Asia’s food and entertainment sectors. Through the strategic use of soft power, we aim to build international trust and generate long-term economic impact,” stated the Department of International Trade Promotion.Event Schedule1. Los Angeles – July 9, 2025 | Avalon Hollywood2. Miami – July 11, 2025 | Hilton Miami Downtown3. New York – July 14, 2025 | Melrose BallroomAdmission is free. Pre-registration and event updates available via:Twitter/X: @TimelessTHtaste Email: timelessthaitaste.official@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.