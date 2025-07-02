Italy Elective Residency Visa Italy Digital Nomad Visa Italy

Global Immigration Partners Sees Surge in Italy Elective Residency Visa Applications This Summer

ROME, ITALY, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, a Legal 500-ranked immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., is reporting a sharp rise in applications for Italy’s Elective Residency Visa as global interest grows this summer.

Often referred to as the “Dolce Vita Visa,” the Elective Residency Visa offers a pathway for financially independent individuals—such as retirees, entrepreneurs, and remote professionals—to live full-time in Italy without engaging in local employment.

“This visa is a gateway to the Italian lifestyle many dream of. We're seeing more Americans, Canadians, and global citizens taking advantage of it to live in Europe on their own terms,” said a senior attorney at Global Immigration Partners. Global Immigration Partners

Why the Elective Residency Visa is Gaining Popularity:

✅ Long-term residence in Italy without the need for local employment

✅ Ideal for retirees, remote workers, and high-net-worth individuals

✅ Access to Italy’s healthcare system and visa-free travel within the EU

✅ A potential path to permanent residency and citizenship

Global Immigration Partners offers end-to-end support for clients pursuing the Elective Residency Visa, including financial qualification analysis, consular documentation, and relocation guidance.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a Washington, D.C.-based immigration law firm recognised by Legal 500 for its excellence in global immigration solutions. Serving clients worldwide, the firm supports individuals, families, investors, and corporations in navigating complex immigration processes with strategic and personalised legal counsel.

For media inquiries or consultations, please contact:

Media Contact:

Media Relations

Global Immigration Partners PLLC

📧 Email: info@globalimmigration.com

📞 Phone: (+1) 267-507-6078

🌐 Website: www.globalimmigration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

