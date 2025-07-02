Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $26 Million in Clean Water Infrastructure Funding for Safer, Cleaner, More Competitive Communities

Infrastructure investments part of $400 million supporting hundreds of local jobs, higher property values, clean water and renewable energy goals



BALTIMORE (July 2, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved more than $26 million in funding to support water infrastructure, jobs and renewable energy projects across the state.

“These projects are about more than just clean water. They are about stronger communities and a more competitive Maryland,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “We’re talking about local jobs, lower long-term utility costs and improved reliability of essential services. We are supporting economic growth by increasing property values, boosting tourism and supporting clean energy.”

Governor Wes Moore included more than $400 million in his FY26 budget for Chesapeake Bay and clean water projects. These projects create local jobs, improve public spaces and enhance property values. Cleaner waterways bolster tourism in Maryland, which generates about $3.2 billion a year in economic activity. Improved water quality and habitat also benefits Maryland’s seafood industry, which contributes nearly $600 million to the state’s economy each year.

The board approved the funding at its meeting today. The board is made up of Governor Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. Lt. Governor Aruna Miller chaired today’s meeting with Chief Deputy Treasurer Jonathan D. Martin and Chief Deputy Comptroller Andrew M. Schaufele.

Septic System Upgrades – Statewide

Grants from the Bay Restoration Fund totaling $15 million will provide funding for all counties to upgrade on-site sewage disposal systems to significantly reduce the discharge of nitrogen, one of the most serious pollutants in the Bay. These projects are targeted particularly in critical areas.

Pumping Station Replacements – Caroline County

The Town of Federalsburg will receive up to almost $4 million to rehabilitate Marina Park and East Central Avenue pumping stations to ensure the reliability of the town’s sewage system to protect water quality and public safety. The stations require structural updates for floodproofing, and will be built in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program. The funding includes a $1.6 million low-interest loan and $2.3 million in loan forgiveness.

Wastewater to Bio-Energy – Prince George’s County

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) will receive a $3 million grant to help fund advanced bio-energy facilities at the Piscataway Wastewater Treatment Plant. The work will support regional processing of bio-solids from all WSSC plants and a combined heat and power system that captures bio-gas to generate steam and electricity. The grant is in addition to nearly $200 million in previous state financing and more than $73 million in local funding.

Solar Power for Water Plant – Baltimore City

A nearly $3 million grant to Baltimore City will help fund the installation of a solar panel array at a decommissioned landfill to supply about 40 percent of the Montebello water treatment facility’s electrical use. The project will lower the facility’s operating expenses and help the state to achieve its clean and renewable energy goals.

Water Line Improvements – Worcester County

Pocomoke City will receive up to $2 million in funding for improvements to its water distribution system. The project will remove high levels of rust and contaminants from the city’s water system. It will be built in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program. The funding breakdown includes a nearly $1.3 million grant and up to $859,200 in loan forgiveness.





