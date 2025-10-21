Maryland Department of the Environment Awards $5 Million for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

New investments expand access to EV charging in Baltimore City, the Eastern Shore, and Western Maryland, provide economic benefits to businesses and drivers



BALTIMORE (October 21, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment today announced more than $5 million in grants to support the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

The grants will fund reliable, convenient charging stations at 23 workplace sites and 12 locations on transportation corridors. These awards make it easier for Marylanders to drive electric, helping to reduce emissions while supporting green jobs and strengthening local economies.

“These investments are about more than charging stations. They’re about building confidence in Maryland’s clean energy future,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Every charger we install brings us closer to our climate goals, supports our businesses, and improves air quality for our communities.”

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) awards include:

$1.2 million to expand fast-charger access on transportation corridors in Western Maryland, including Hagerstown, Grantsville, and Hancock.

$650,000 to expand fast-charger access on the Eastern Shore at key locations in Chestertown, Easton, and Berlin.

$250,000 for Baltimore City to install chargers in nine public parking garages.

$171,000 to WSSC Water for workplace chargers at 10 facilities to support clean commuting for employees.

$27,500 for AstraZeneca to electrify the parking lot of its life sciences manufacturing facility in Frederick.

The installation and maintenance of charging stations will support job creation and ensure long-term job sustainability. Areas hosting charging stations will also experience increased spending and economic activity, while investments in advanced technology infrastructure are likely to contribute to an increase in property values. For electric vehicle owners, benefits include charging convenience and reduced operating costs.

The awards mark the third and final round of funding from a portion of the $75.7 million Maryland received under a settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and Volkswagen for the company’s use of illegal “defeat devices.” This round of funding received more than 130 applications, reflecting Maryland’s growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure. Awards were determined following a competitive review process.

