Maryland Department of the Environment Announces Series of Events for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Goal is to Empower Parents with Information Needed to Protect Children

BALTIMORE (October 20, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment today announced a series of events for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to spread awareness about reducing lead exposure. Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed Oct. 19-25 Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Maryland.

“No child should be left behind because of lead poisoning,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “A lot of progress has been made in reducing exposure to children, but we have to do more. We are pleased to partner with the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, the Maryland Department of Health and the Baltimore City and Dorchester County health departments to raise awareness and encourage parents to get their children tested.”

Maryland is a national leader in reducing the risk of childhood lead poisoning from lead-based paint and dust. The state has made significant progress to reduce the number of children with elevated blood lead levels by more than 98 percent since 1996. All children in Maryland are required to be tested for lead at ages 1 and 2 or whenever an exposure is suspected. Early intervention to reduce further lead exposure is crucial.

The following outreach events are scheduled for community awareness, detection and response:

Webinar – Lead Laws and Tenants’ Rights

Oct. 21

Noon – 1 p.m.

Link

Dorchester Community Resource Fair

Oct. 22

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Phillips Packing House Company

411A Dorchester Ave.

Cambridge, MD 21613

Baltimore City Lead Testing Event (closed to media)

Oct. 24

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Curtis Bay Elementary School

4301 W. Bay Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21225

Curtis Bay Community Resource Fair

Oct. 25

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Curtis Bay Elementary School4301 W. Bay Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21225

For more information on lead poisoning prevention, visit our website.

