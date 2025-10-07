Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,613 in the last 365 days.

Public Comment and Hearings Set on New Statewide Animal Feeding Operations Permit

October hearings set for Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland, Western Maryland and Online


BALTIMORE (October 7, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today announced that a series of public meetings will be held to hear comments from farmers, the public and advocates on a new draft statewide animal feeding operations permit.

“This is an important environmental permit that really has to strike the right balance between supporting a thriving agricultural industry in Maryland and the health of our land and Chesapeake Bay,” said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “Our goal is to issue a fair permit that reflects the input of all stakeholders and the latest best practices.”

The draft renewal permit takes into consideration feedback received during a series of listening sessions held last year. The public hearings will provide additional opportunities for comment before a final decision is reached. Written comments will be accepted through Nov. 2.

This permit prevents pollution to waterways by requiring the submission of comprehensive nutrient management plans and establishing conditions for operating large poultry houses, dairy farms, cattle operations and other agricultural operations that confine animals. The regulations and general discharge permit for these facilities are part of a comprehensive statewide effort to address all sources of pollution that can impair Maryland waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.

Three in-person public hearings and an online public hearing have been scheduled (all are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.):

Oct. 15 – Thurmont

Thurmont Regional Library, Community Room
76 East Moser Road, Thurmont, Maryland 21788

Oct. 21 – Princess Anne

University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Princess Anne, Maryland 21853

Oct. 29 – Easton

Talbot Community Center Curling Rink
10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Maryland 21601

October 30

Virtual public hearing

Additional information, including the draft permit, fact sheet, public hearings details and instructions on submitting written comments, is available on our website.

 


# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Comment and Hearings Set on New Statewide Animal Feeding Operations Permit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more