Public Comment and Hearings Set on New Statewide Animal Feeding Operations Permit

October hearings set for Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland, Western Maryland and Online



BALTIMORE (October 7, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today announced that a series of public meetings will be held to hear comments from farmers, the public and advocates on a new draft statewide animal feeding operations permit.

“This is an important environmental permit that really has to strike the right balance between supporting a thriving agricultural industry in Maryland and the health of our land and Chesapeake Bay,” said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “Our goal is to issue a fair permit that reflects the input of all stakeholders and the latest best practices.”

The draft renewal permit takes into consideration feedback received during a series of listening sessions held last year. The public hearings will provide additional opportunities for comment before a final decision is reached. Written comments will be accepted through Nov. 2.

This permit prevents pollution to waterways by requiring the submission of comprehensive nutrient management plans and establishing conditions for operating large poultry houses, dairy farms, cattle operations and other agricultural operations that confine animals. The regulations and general discharge permit for these facilities are part of a comprehensive statewide effort to address all sources of pollution that can impair Maryland waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.

Three in-person public hearings and an online public hearing have been scheduled (all are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.):

Oct. 15 – Thurmont

Thurmont Regional Library, Community Room

76 East Moser Road, Thurmont, Maryland 21788

Oct. 21 – Princess Anne

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Princess Anne, Maryland 21853

Oct. 29 – Easton

Talbot Community Center Curling Rink

10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Maryland 21601

October 30

Virtual public hearing

Additional information, including the draft permit, fact sheet, public hearings details and instructions on submitting written comments, is available on our website.



# # #