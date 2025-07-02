Public Input Sought on Proposed ‘Bird Island Rule’ Changes

Proposed changes to Georgia’s “Bird Island Rule” aimed at providing greater protection for seabirds and shorebirds are the focus of three upcoming meetings on the coast.

The amendments to Rule 391-4-7.03 are needed to include new islands formed since the rule was passed in 1998 and to help better shield sites when they are being used for nesting, foraging and roosting, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section. The changes would allow for recreational access to many of the sites when they are not active.

Sessions that will include an overview of the proposed changes, field questions and gather public feedback are scheduled for:

6 p.m. July 16 at the Susan Shipman Environmental Learning Center, DNR Coastal Regional Headquarters, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Ga. 31520

6 p.m. July 29, Group Shelter 2, Crooked River State Park, 6222 Charlie Smith Senior Highway, St. Marys, Ga. 31558

6 p.m. Aug. 6, Group Shelter, Skidaway Island State Park, 52 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, Ga. 31411

Comments also can be provided by:

Email: wcscomments@dnr.ga.gov

Phone: (912) 264-7355

Written statement: Address mailed statements to: ATTN: Tim Keyes, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, Wildlife Conservation Section, One Conservation Way, Suite 310, Brunswick, Ga. 31520

The deadline for comments is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2025. Written statements sent by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 22. Comments should be legible, concise and limited to the proposed rule changes.

The state Board of Natural Resources is scheduled to consider the amendments during its meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, 2025, at DNR Coastal Regional Headquarters, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Ga. 31520.

Documents on the proposed rule changes are available at georgiawildlife.com/regulations/proposed.