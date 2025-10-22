Stream Into Action: Delayed Harvest Streams Open Nov. 1

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) announces the start of the Delayed Harvest trout season on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Anglers can look forward to freshly stocked streams and excellent fishing opportunities, with stockings scheduled in advance to provide outstanding conditions for opening weekend.

“Trout fishing is available year-round in Georgia, but there are five designated streams that follow Delayed Harvest (DH) regulations to enhance angler success,” explained John Lee Thomson, WRD Region Fisheries Manager. “From November 1 to May 14, these trout streams are catch-and-release only and anglers must also only use single hook, artificial lures. These streams are stocked monthly by WRD, alongside partners like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and South Carolina DNR. This approach of regular stocking and catch-and-release ensures great trout catch rates during the delayed harvest season.”

Thomson also remarked, “If catching a brown trout is on your bucket list, target Smith Creek at Unicoi State Park.”

Designated Delayed Harvest Streams:

Chattahoochee River: Sope Creek to US Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway).*

Toccoa River: On U.S. Forest Service land upstream of Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County (from 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge to 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access).

Amicalola Creek: On the Dawson Forest WMA (Steele Bridge Road downstream to Georgia Hwy. 53).

Smith Creek: Downstream of Unicoi Lake (Unicoi State Park).

Chattooga River: From Ga. Hwy. 28 upstream to the mouth of Reed Creek (U.S. Forest Service land bordering South Carolina).

Additional Year-Round Trout Opportunities

Outside of delayed harvest waters, Georgia offers numerous year-round trout fishing options:

Noontootla Creek Watershed: Known for high-quality fishing for wild brown and rainbow trout, with tributaries also supporting wild brook trout. Managed under artificial-lure-only regulations with a 16” minimum size limit.

Chattahoochee River (below Buford Dam): Offers opportunities ranging from stocked rainbow trout to trophy-sized wild browns. Accessible for bank, wading, and boating anglers, with an artificial-lure-only section between Buford Hwy (Hwy 20) and Medlock Bridge.

Other Recommended Waters: The Toccoa River downstream of Lake Blue Ridge, the Tallulah River, and the Chattooga River provide excellent fall trout fishing.

Lake Burton Trout Hatchery Update

The Lake Burton Trout Hatchery is currently undergoing a construction project. The office at the Hatchery will remain open to the public for questions, angler awards, and general inquiries; however, trout viewing will be suspended, as the raceway area will not be accessible to visitors. Regular weekday office hours (Monday through Friday) are 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. The hatchery will be closed on weekends during this period.

Licensing and Support

Trout anglers must possess both a valid Georgia fishing license and a trout license. By purchasing a license, fishing equipment, or a specialty trout vehicle tag, anglers directly support trout management efforts across the state. Funding from the Sport Fish Restoration Act and Trout Unlimited license plate sales helps WRD manage fish populations, operate hatcheries, and maintain public fishing access and facilities.

Licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or through the Go Outdoors GA app.

For interactive trout maps, stocking schedules, and fishing tips, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

