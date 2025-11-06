Proposed ‘Bird Island Rule’ Changes Posted, Public Hearing Scheduled

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a public hearing on proposed changes to the state’s “Bird Island Rule” aimed at providing greater protection for seabirds and shorebirds.

Public notice and a synopsis of the proposed amendments to Rule 391-4-7.-03 are available on the DNR Wildlife Resources Division’s website at https://georgiawildlife.com/regulations/proposed.

The changes are needed to include new islands formed since the rule was passed in 1998 and to better shield sites when they are being used for nesting, foraging and roosting, according to DNR. The changes would allow for recreational access to many of the sites when they are not active, and would also remove from the rule one natural bar that has eroded to the point birds no longer nest there.

A public hearing on the proposed amendments is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 2025, at the Susan Shipman Environmental Learning Center in Brunswick (DNR Coastal Regional Headquarters Office, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520).

Participants can present data, provide a statement or comment, or offer a viewpoint or argument, orally or in writing. Oral statements should be concise to permit all an opportunity to speak. Participants are required to register on arrival and notify the registering official of their intent to give a statement. Participants can also bring a written copy of their statement.

Comments can also be submitted by emailing wcscomments@dnr.ga.gov using the subject line "Bird Island Rule," calling (912) 262-3128 or mailing written statements to the attention of Tim Keyes at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520. Electronic and phone comments must be received by Nov. 30, 2025. Mailed comments must be postmarked by Nov. 30, 2025.

The Board of Natural Resources will consider the proposed amendments and public comments during its Jan. 30, 2026, meeting on St. Simons Island. The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center (610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522).

For more information and to view the proposed rule changes, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/regulations/proposed.