Grab Your Waders: Duck Season Opens Nov. 22

Waterfowl hunters will soon be able to return to their favorite spots!

Georgia’s duck season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 22, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). In addition, youth, active-duty military, and veterans can enjoy a special early hunting opportunity Nov. 15-16, 2025.

“This year there are no significant changes to season lengths or bag limits for the regular waterfowl season,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “Be sure to consult the regulations, either online or in the popular guide, for species specific daily bag limits. And always be sure to check whether you’ve harvested a banded bird. Band data is crucial to ensure the maximum possible harvest opportunity can be offered.”

Duck season dates are Nov. 22-30 and Dec. 6 – Jan. 25. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Active Military and Veterans can take advantage of two early Waterfowl Hunting Dates on Nov. 15-16. On these two days, youth ages 15 or younger OR active military or veterans may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt).

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, you need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and the federal duck stamp. WRD has made your purchase even easier by the creation of the Waterfowl Hunter Package at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all the licenses you need (and includes an attractive plastic license hard card).

For more information on waterfowl hunting, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

