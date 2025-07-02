FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 01, 2025

Governor Kehoe Announces Over 200 Communities Earned Missouri Blue Shield Designation for Commitment to Effective Law Enforcement and Community Safety Blue Shield counties, cities, and towns will be eligible on July 1 to apply for funding for training, equipment, and technology grants from $10 million state appropriation

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that 201 Missouri counties, cities, and towns have received the Missouri Blue Shield designation in recognition of their dedication to enhancing public safety, strengthening support for law enforcement, and building sustainable public safety partnerships. The Blue Shield Program, as outlined in Executive Order 25-03, is part of the Governor’s Safer Missouri initiative announced on his first day in office. Continuing reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

