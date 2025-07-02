Governor Kehoe Provides Update on State of Missouri's Continued Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 02, 2025
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe shared the following updates on the State of Missouri’s support for communities recovering from the severe weather and flooding that has affected much of the state in 2025. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.