FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 02, 2025

Governor Kehoe Provides Update on State of Missouri's Continued Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe shared the following updates on the State of Missouri’s support for communities recovering from the severe weather and flooding that has affected much of the state in 2025. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov