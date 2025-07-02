Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,502 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Department of Labor Updates Civil Penalty Structure for Workplace Safety Violations

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) has announced updated maximum penalty amounts for occupational safety and health violations, effective July 1, 2025, in accordance with annual adjustments tied to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI). By law, penalty amounts are adjusted on July 1 of each year.

The new maximum penalty amounts are as follows:

  • Serious Violation: $16,550
  • Posting Violation: $16,550
  • Willful Violation: $165,514 (minimum of $11,823)
  • Repeat Violation: $165,514
  • Failure to Abate a Violation (FTA): $16,550 per day
  • Violation involving workers under age 18: $29,000

The updated penalties now apply to all citations issued on or after July 1, 2025.

For more details and the official notice, visit the OSH Standards Information and Activity page on the NCDOL website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

N.C. Department of Labor Updates Civil Penalty Structure for Workplace Safety Violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more