N.C. Department of Labor Updates Civil Penalty Structure for Workplace Safety Violations
The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) has announced updated maximum penalty amounts for occupational safety and health violations, effective July 1, 2025, in accordance with annual adjustments tied to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI). By law, penalty amounts are adjusted on July 1 of each year.
The new maximum penalty amounts are as follows:
- Serious Violation: $16,550
- Posting Violation: $16,550
- Willful Violation: $165,514 (minimum of $11,823)
- Repeat Violation: $165,514
- Failure to Abate a Violation (FTA): $16,550 per day
- Violation involving workers under age 18: $29,000
The updated penalties now apply to all citations issued on or after July 1, 2025.
For more details and the official notice, visit the OSH Standards Information and Activity page on the NCDOL website.
