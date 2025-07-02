N.C. Department of Labor Updates Civil Penalty Structure for Workplace Safety Violations

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) has announced updated maximum penalty amounts for occupational safety and health violations, effective July 1, 2025, in accordance with annual adjustments tied to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI). By law, penalty amounts are adjusted on July 1 of each year.

The new maximum penalty amounts are as follows:

Serious Violation : $16,550

: $16,550 Posting Violation : $16,550

: $16,550 Willful Violation : $165,514 (minimum of $11,823)

: $165,514 (minimum of $11,823) Repeat Violation : $165,514

: $165,514 Failure to Abate a Violation (FTA) : $16,550 per day

: $16,550 per day Violation involving workers under age 18: $29,000

The updated penalties now apply to all citations issued on or after July 1, 2025.

For more details and the official notice, visit the OSH Standards Information and Activity page on the NCDOL website.