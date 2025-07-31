NC Department of Labor Recovers Over $2.5 Million in Unpaid Wages for North Carolina Workers

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) has recovered more than $2.5 million in unpaid wages on behalf of workers across the state. This milestone, achieved under the leadership of Labor Commissioner Luke Farley, reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of North Carolina’s workforce.

The recovered wages stem from thousands of complaints investigated by NCDOL’s Wage and Hour Bureau. These cases involved a wide range of violations — including unpaid final paychecks, withheld commissions, overtime shortfalls, and improper deductions — across key industries such as construction, retail, hospitality, health care, and manufacturing.

NCDOL’s Wage and Hour Bureau enforces the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act, which ensures that employees receive the compensation they’re legally owed. By conducting thorough investigations, negotiation, and enforcement actions, NCDOL helped secure these back wages for workers — many of whom had waited months or even years to be paid.

“The people of North Carolina work hard, and they deserve to be paid every penny they’ve earned,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “My job — and the job of this department — is to stand up for workers when promises aren’t kept. This $2.5 million represents justice for families who rely on those wages to pay rent, put food on the table, and plan for their future.”

In addition to recovering unpaid wages, NCDOL works proactively with employers to promote compliance. The department offers training, guidance materials, and direct support to help businesses understand their legal responsibilities and avoid future violations.

North Carolinians who believe they haven’t been paid properly — whether due to unpaid hours, missing bonuses, overtime errors, or other concerns — are encouraged to contact the department. The complaint process is confidential, and state law protects workers from retaliation.

To learn more or file a complaint, visit www.labor.nc.gov.