NC Department of Labor Releases Complaint Breakdown Following $2.5 Million Wage Recovery Announcement

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) today provided a detailed breakdown of complaints investigated by its Wage and Hour Bureau following the July 31 announcement that more than $2.5 million in unpaid wages was recovered for workers across the state.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, the Wage and Hour Bureau investigated over 1,600 complaints across 87 counties and 31 industries throughout North Carolina.

“This detailed breakdown reveals just how widespread wage violations are — touching workers in every corner of our state and spanning a broad spectrum of industries,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “At the NC Department of Labor, our mission is clear: to stand up for every worker, no matter their job or location, and ensure they receive every dollar they’ve rightfully earned. This isn’t just about numbers — it’s about justice for families who depend on their promised pay to build their lives, pay rent, and put food on the table.”

Key Findings:



1,600+ complaints filed

87 counties reported complaints

reported complaints Violations occurred across 31 industries

Top industries by complaint volume:

by complaint volume: Retail

Eating Establishments

Construction

Medical

Transportation

Top 10 Counties by Complaints and Recoveries:

County Complaints Amount Recovered Wake 270 $786,971.08 Mecklenburg 248 $326,898.18 Durham 68 $163,351.92 Forsyth 70 $135,630.17 Guilford 101 $98,483.64 Brunswick 20 $74,285.97 New Hanover 41 $60,680.01 Cabarrus 40 $50,192.52 Alamance 19 $45,948.76 Lincoln 14 $40,889.93

A PDF with a full county-by-county and industry-by-industry breakdown of complaints is attached here.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit labor.nc.gov or call 1-800-NC-LABOR.