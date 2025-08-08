Commissioner Farley: NC Labor Department Uncovers Illegal Mining Operation in Western North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.

A senior official with the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL), acting under the leadership of Labor Commissioner Luke Farley, has uncovered an illegal mining operation in Western North Carolina — prompting a formal investigation and enforcement action by the state.

NCDOL discovered the illegal mine in Poplar, NC (Mitchell County) after the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) requested NCDOL provide miner safety training at a site operated by Horizon 30, LLC. During that visit, an experienced NCDOL official identified multiple irregularities and immediately questioned whether the site had the required state environmental permit.

When Horizon 30, LLC failed to produce the necessary documentation, the NCDOL official alerted the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which later confirmed the operation was unauthorized and in violation of state mining laws. As a result of the NCDOL official’s report and inter-agency cooperation, legal proceedings are now underway to shut the operation down.

“This is exactly why I’ve made it a priority to support and empower our field staff,” said Commissioner Farley. “Their experience, judgment, and vigilance are critical to keeping workers safe and enforcing the law. If our staff hadn’t gone above and beyond their duty to protect workers, this illegal operation could have continued unnoticed — putting lives at risk and undermining public trust in our regulatory system. Thanks to the quick action of our team, the site has been exposed and will be held accountable.”

The North Carolina Department of Labor remains committed to ensuring that all mining and quarry operations in the state uphold the highest standards of workplace safety education. Under Commissioner Farley’s leadership, NCDOL continues to serve as a front-line, trusted partner in protecting workers across North Carolina.